It was a day of a record run and a stunning upset Saturday in Funny Car competition during the Good Vibrations Motorsports March Meet at Auto Club Famoso Raceway.
Dan Horan ripped off a 5.547-second run and an all-time best miles per hour of 264.49 to grab the top qualifying position shortly after noon.
A few hours later he was out of the competition as No. 16 qualifier Matt Melendez, who squeaked his way into the field on his final round with a 5.832 run, pulled off the upset.
Horan's car had transmission issues and he had the leave the starting line in high gear. All he could do was watch Melendez pull away as Melendez clicked off a 5.709 at 245 mph to Horan's 6.34.
Two-time defending race champion Bobby Cottrell had his car shake the tires and go sideways early on his run as Tony Jurado built up a lead. But Cottrell got his car back under control and Jurado's engine shut off which allowed Cottrell to power past and stave of early elimination.
No. 2 qualifier Billy Morris advanced in a wild race as he and Tim Nemeth both fought traction problems.
No. 3 qualifier Matt Bynum had the best time of the first round at 5.587 and will meet No. 6 qualifier Jerry Espeseth (who advanced with a 5.601) in Sunday's second round.
It took a stout 5.832 to make the field and the top six qualifiers were all quicker than 5.70 seconds.
Pete Wittenberg grabbed the No. 1 position for the eight car Top Fuel field at 5.607 seconds and 254.01 mph. Four-time race winner Jim Murphy was next at 5.636 (252.24) with Bryan Hall third at 5.755 and the top speed of the class at 263.72.
James Generalao Jr. was the top qualifier in AA/Fuel Altered at 6.031 but the happiest man in the field was likely 2016 NHRA Funny Car champ Ron Capps, whose 6.457 run held on for the eighth, and final, spot.
Three-time race winner Dan Hix made the last run and could have knocked Capps out of the field but ran 5.92, .08 too quick for the 6.0 index class.
Chris David led Nitro Pro Comp qualifying at 6.001.
