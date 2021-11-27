You have permission to edit this article.
Highland's Torrecillas finishes seventh at CIF State cross country championships

Highland sophomore Mia Torrecillas shows off her seventh-place medal, earned at Saturday morning's CIF State Cross Country Championships at Woodward Park in Fresno.

Highland sophomore Mia Torrecillas finished off an impressive season with a medal at the CIF State Cross Country Championships at Woodward Park in Fresno on Saturday morning.

Torrecillas finished seventh in 18 minutes, 10.2 seconds, helping the Scots place 18th as a team in the Division 3 girls division. Junior teammate Lianna Guerra was 14th in 18:31.4, followed by Lesslie Mireles (21:50.4), Jasmine Vasquez (22:04.7) and Addison Johnson (23:19.4).

The top 10 individual finishers in each division earns a state medal.

Independence’s Trinity McLean finished with the third fastest time among locals in the D-3 race, placing 56th with a 19:34.1.

Wasco was 24th in D-3 as a team. Priscilla Raya (20:19.9), Ixchel Sanchez (22:08.4), Karly Perez (22:44.3), Ruby Macia (23:13.0) and Brianna Macias (23:23.5) had scoring runs for the Tigers.

The Frontier boys team placed 19th in Division 3, with Jacob Lopez (16:28.9) and Elias Lopez (16:34.1) leading the way. Hayden Herstad (17:10.2), Cole Wells (17:35.8) and Noah Garza (18:03.8) also had scoring runs for the Titans.

East High senior Nathanael Rodriguez finished 74th in the Division 4 boys race with a 16:46.2, while Burroughs senior Leah Tomlinson (19:04.2) was 28th in the D-4 girls race.

In Division 2 girls, Frontier placed 22nd as a team. Liberty’s Nicole Bridges finished in 94th (19:59.2), followed closely by the Titans’ Madison Gomez at 98th (19:59.8). Her teammates, Cordelia Aguilar (21:07.0), Jaysi Reyes (21:11.3), Alyssa Rodriguez (21:26.5) and Abby Trujillo (21:30.8) also had scoring runs for Frontier.

