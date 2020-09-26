Standing out on the athletic field has never been a problem for two-sport star AJ Cleveland, particularly in the northeast neighborhood where he grew up.
Blessed with a strong arm and above-average speed, the Highland senior showcased his abilities as a youngster long before becoming a three-year high school starter in football and baseball, racking up some impressive numbers along the way.
But like many of his counterparts, recruiting restrictions due to COVID-19 and the fact that he’s a somewhat undersized quarterback, the 6-foot, 185-pounder has had difficulty catching the eye of college coaches.
Despite his impressive statistics in both sports, the uncertainty about the upcoming seasons extends beyond the world’s health concerns. Just a few months from the scheduled start of the football season, Cleveland still has no firm offers to extend his playing career at a four-year school.
“In English class our counselor came in and was talking to us about colleges,” Cleveland said. “And I was telling my mom that it makes me anxious that I don’t have (a college offer) in my back pocket. I just need to go out and get it. My motivation for working out has improved so much over this time. To get bigger, to get stronger, to get faster … and to just be the best athlete that I can be to get that D-I, that D-II scholarship.”
Cleveland’s somewhat hazy future as a football player figures to rely heavily on his performance this year, and perhaps more specifically, his ability to showcase his elusiveness as a quarterback.
“I think he has the ability to play at one of those lower Division I (programs),” said Michael Gutierrez, who is entering his seventh season as the Scots’ football coach. “I’m not too worried about his size because (scouts) like him, they just want more of a dual-threat guy. He didn’t really have to run much last year, but this year there is a chance he’ll have to do that more because we will have a younger receiving corps.
“I know a lot of them are very interested to see his senior film to see how he develops as an overall athlete. It’s still up in the air, but I think he’s definitely a guy that can get to that.”
In the meantime, there’s plenty of highlights to share of Cleveland throwing the ball. Whether it is threading the needle with pinpoint accuracy or showing off his strong arm on a deep route, the 17-year-old lit up opposing defenses last year.
In his first full season as a starting high school quarterback — he suffered a fractured ankle in his fifth game as a sophomore — Cleveland threw for 2,025 yards and 28 touchdowns with just three interceptions, leading Highland to an undefeated Southeast Yosemite League record.
He was at his best in the SEYL opener when he threw for 369 yards and six touchdowns in a 52-28 victory at North, completing 17 of 22 passes. For the season, he connected on nearly 60 percent of his passes.
“I think the thing that stands out is his arm strength and how hard he throws that football,” Gutierrez said. “I don’t think I’ve ever had a quarterback throw the ball as hard as him. But he’s a guy that just works so hard to get that timing down with his receivers, that accuracy comes into play, so I think that’s what makes him so deadly. And he’s not afraid to take chances.”
Cleveland has also had plenty of success on the diamond. As a sophomore, he batted .439 with a home run, 12 RBIs and 10 stolen bases as a utility player, helping the Scots baseball team to a 29-2 record and Central Section Division 3 championship. He was also 2-0 in four appearances on the mound, allowing just three baserunners in 10.1 innings with 15 strikeouts.
Prior to the cancelation of the 2020 season due to COVID-19, he was hitting .391 with three doubles and five stolen bases.
His success in two sports figures to pose another dilemma for Cleveland once offers start rolling in.
“There’s no doubt in mind that he can possibly get a scholarship in both sports,” said Mike Garza, Highland’s baseball coach. “Once the school year is over, and if he does happen to get a scholarship offer in both, that would be a tough decision for him to make. But that’s definitely a good problem to have.”
Garza has a similar challenge, albeit one he covets. Cleveland's athleticism and versatility enables Garza to play him at multiple positions.
“That kid can play shortstop, he’s pitched for us, he’s played in the outfield for us … he’s even played a little bit of third base,” Garza said. “This coming season we’re going to be young. He’s going to be one of our top players on the team and it’s going to be wherever we need him to fill in a hole. We’re really going to be utilizing him everywhere this year. I don’t have a set position. So we’re pretty much going to have to play it by ear. But he’ll definitely be on the field, no doubt.”
Whether it is football or baseball, Cleveland is preparing for whatever the future holds for him. He is planning to work with his coaches to put together highlights and to work on whatever he needs to to improve.
“The recruiting process has been slow, of course, but hopefully after the season I’ll have a few offers, and that will be good,” said Cleveland, who carries a 4.2 GPA and hopes to major in architectural engineering or business in college. “I’m just going to keep my options open and hope for the best.”
