In an early-season showdown between two of the better girls soccer programs in town, it was fitting that they needed overtime.
Highland sophomore Sara Hinojosa took a deflected pass from senior Alyssa Cleveland and lofted the ball over Independence goalie Katelyn Gonzalez into the top left corner of the net in what turned out to be the game-winner with 8:25 left in overtime, lifting the Scots to a 2-1 victory.
"We dominated the first half of the game,” said Highland coach AJ Jacinto, who coached at Independence three years ago. “We tried to look at what our mistakes were. But I was impressed with the girls and the way they tried to figure things out.”
The Scots (3-0) dominated play throughout, peppering Gonzalez with several shots during regulation, hitting the post on one shot and missing just wide on two others in the first half.
Highland, which has won the last five Southeast Yosemite League titles, finally broke through when Cleveland stole a pass deep in Falcons’ territory and beat Gonzalez for a 1-0 lead with 23:25 left in the second half.
“I think we had butterflies in the first half,” Jacinto said. “We hit the post, we had a couple of crosses, we just couldn’t finish it. But then again, that comes with training and figuring things out.”
But Independence (0-1), which has won three straight South Yosemite League championships, evened things up just four minutes later thanks to a tripping call in the penalty box. Andrea Gordillo followed with a goal off a penalty kick to knot the match at 1-1.
“It was a battle, and this time is a bunch of kids who do battles,” said first-year Independence coach Jesse Mitchell. “They’re going to try to do the right things and I’m trying to teach them the correct way to play. Sometimes the results aren’t quite there, but I was impressed with the way they battled.”
