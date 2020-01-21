There were plenty of big moments on Tuesday night at Permenter Field.
Neighborhood rivals battled for bragging rights, with two undefeated Southeast Yosemite League girls soccer teams going at it for 100 minutes.
So it was fitting, that in the end it was a Precious moment that decided it.
Highland sophomore Precious Ramirez scored the only goal of the night, blasting a shot past East High goalie Viola Anderson one minute into the first 10-minute overtime period to lift the Scots to a 1-0 victory.
“We were excited about the match,” Highland coach AJ Jacinto said. “We knew they were going to come out like that. It was difficult for us to break them in the first half. In the second half we finally started seeing the gaps and the spaces, but props to East the way they came out, the way they tried to shut us down, the man-marking … it was awesome.”
The win enabled the Scots (10-6-1, 4-0) to remain perfect in SEYL play, taking over first place over the Blades (18-2-2, 3-1). It also extended Highland’s league win streak to 20 games.
“This was important,” Jacinto said. “These girls want that undefeated (league) season again. To them, beating East means a lot. For me, I love having a team like East against us because it prepares us better.”
It also gives the Scots the upper hand on what would be their sixth straight SEYL championship.
“At halftime I told my girls to calm down,” Jacinto said. “Let the game come to us and let our opponent adjust, let them expose themselves, which is what they started doing. We were afraid of their count attack. That’s what we were prepping for.”
East suffered its first loss in 15 matches. The loss also snapped a six-game win streak.
The Blades had plenty of chances to score in the first half, but they seemed to wear down in the second half, and Ramirez was finally able to break through.
“We wanted them to chase the ball,” Jacinto said. “Don’t chase us, chase the ball. We wanted to gas them in the first half. We don’t stress the score in the first half. We want to tire out our opponents.”
