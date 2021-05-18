Highland slips past Taft in girls tennis playoff opener, 5-4

Entering this season, Highland girls tennis coach Sally Bentley wasn’t sure what her team would look like.
That was to be expected, especially considering she had no returning varsity performers from last year’s Central Section Division IV semifinalist squad.
But with a lineup featuring a handful of players that played JV last year, and with just two seniors, Bentley has been pleasantly surprised with her team’s success this season.
The No. 3 seeded Scots continued to exceed expectations on Tuesday afternoon in the opening-round of this year’s Central Section Division IV playoffs, squeaking past No. 6 Taft, 5-4 to advance to Thursday’s semifinals for the second straight season.
“They’ve far exceeded any expectations that I could have had for them,” said Bentley, whose team lost to Taft in last year’s D-IV semifinals. “They’ve just done an incredible job of getting out there and practicing off court, practicing with other people, listening and doing what they need to do … They’ve just been an incredible group that has helped each other, because like I said, some of these girls have never played before. So, I think they’ve done an outstanding job.”
With the match tied at 3 following singles play, Highland (9-2) controlled play in two of the three doubles matches, clinching the victory even as its No. 1 doubles team was losing to Taft (9-1) thanks to the strong play of Jeidy Perez and Kayleigh Pence.
“I feel like we were pretty evenly matched against this team, so it always makes it exciting,” said first-year Taft coach Kim McClanahan, who replaced longtime Wildcats coach Bill Friend, who retired after last season. “Even though we lost, it’s really good practice for the girls for next year.
“I’ve had some big shoes to fill, filling in for the Friends because they coached for so long, so I’m still kind of learning, especially at the varsity game. But I think that next year maybe we’ll end up in this same position and maybe we can get the best of them next time.”
The Scots’ No. 2 doubles team of Jaz Kissiar and Mina Medel got things started by winning the first three games in the opening set against the Wildcats’ Cristal Martinez and Aubree Spell en route to a 6-2 victory. In the second set, Kissiar and Medel won the first five games before winning 6-2 again.
“They’ve all helped each other, because I can’t do it all myself when everybody’s new,” Bentley said. “They’ve got to help each other learn how to hit the ball, and learn how to play the net. And they have.”
Ariana Enriquez and Olivia Carbajal defeated Taft’s Angelica Brown and Callie White-Pittman 6-3, 6-2 to clinch the victory for Highland.
“I knew we had to win two out of three in doubles, and I know, that’s never a given with Taft,” Bentley said. “They’re always good at doubles. Usually we’re stronger in singles and so it was up for grabs.”
Earlier in the day, Perez dominated play in No. 1 singles, cruising past Highland’s Mary Jane Chavez 6-2, 6-0. No. 5 Spell and No. 6 Alyn Paz also won their matches to even the match at 3-3 after singles play. Lisette Morales, Medel Kizziar, the team’s only seniors, won their matches for Highland.
“It’s very exciting, and I only have two seniors,” Bentley said. “So that’s a nice thing too. Like I said, they play on the weekends together, they help each other and one coach can’t do it all. And these kids aren’t taking private lessons like some of the other schools. Most of these kids have never had a lesson in their life.”