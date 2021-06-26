Highland rallies to defeat Holtville, capture SoCal Regional softball title

It wasn’t the start that Highland coach Jackie Puente wanted to see from her team, but a slow start might have been expected following a 300-mile trip for Saturday’s Southern California Division IV Softball Regional championship game.
The Scots committed three errors and were held to just one run in the first three innings in falling behind 3-1 to top-seeded Holtville.
But Highland responded with a gritty performance, rallying to take the lead with a run in the fourth and two more in the fifth before holding for a 4-3 victory to capture the school’s first regional softball title.
“It’s just an amazing feeling,” Puente said. “They started off a little sluggish, and then they fought and came back and did what they needed to do. They wanted another ring, they wanted a (SoCal regional) title and they made sure they got it this time.”