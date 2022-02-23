Highland girls basketball outpaces Fresno-Washington Union for 43-38 semifinal victory

Mia Ferguson had to contend with a seven-inch height disadvantage in the post for much of Wednesday night's CIF Central Section Division V semifinal, but you certainly couldn't tell from watching her play.
Highland's senior forward was all over the court as a scorer and shot-blocker, and despite coming face to face with Fresno-Washington Union's Madison Moles, listed at 6-foot-5, on plenty of offensive possessions, Ferguson managed to post 18 points to lead all players.
Her offensive success, combined with an unshakeable team press defense that aborted numerous Washington Union possessions before the Panthers could even reach halfcourt, fueled a 43-38 victory for the Lady Scots.
"We've been a pressing team all year," Highland coach Valentin Pena said. "We're not going to change for one team, so I say we're going to keep pressuring the ball. Whether we get turnovers or not, that's the style we play."
The opportunistic senior guard Jessica Owens provided an excellent complement to Ferguson; she added 15 points, 10 of which came in the second half, to help the top-seeded Scots close out the win. Washington Union (10-15) never recovered from conceding 13 straight in the first half, and Highland (15-14) led for the remainder of the game.
"We just ran them," Pena said. "Our goal was to run up and down the court today, and I think our team did a good job of that."
The Panthers, entering as a No. 12 seed after narrow wins over Madera South and Fresno, went through long cold stretches on offense but were balanced overall. Alexis Holland hit three 3-pointers and led her team with 11 points, while Sandra Ramirez had nine points and Moles and Kaylee Roberts added eight apiece. They hung around throughout but didn't take a lead after the first quarter.
"Their post was very effective," Pena said, "but I think (our) running took them out of the game a little bit."
The Panthers went up 8-3 early when Highland's offense came out jittery, even as the defense started forcing turnovers early and often. Holland sank a 3-pointer and Ramirez got a layup off a press break as part of the fast start. But Highland tightened up even further, and didn't concede another basket until Ramirez connected from deep halfway through the second quarter. In the meantime, the Scots pulled in front on a transition layup from Ferguson, then Owens got involved with a putback and a jumper from the corner.
Washington Union cut the deficit to one point on a bank shot by Holland, but couldn't pull in front, and ended up going into halftime down 18-15.
The Panthers placed more of an emphasis in the second half on feeding the ball to Moles in the post, with mixed results. On one possession, down six, she got into a good position under the basket, but Leila Flores came up from behind and took the ball away, then scored the game's next points on a 3-pointer to give Highland its largest lead yet at 28-19.
The Scots didn't immediately extend the lead to double digits, and in fact the Panthers, aided by some poor defensive rebounding, had a quick 7-2 stretch to close the third quarter, highlighted by a 3-pointer from Holland.
Highland improved on the glass in the fourth quarter and used a Ferguson putback to extend its lead back to 37-28. Owens played a key role late, sinking a high-arcing layup over Moles and a pair of game-sealing free throws.
"We're celebrating now, but the job's not done," Pena said. "We got one more practice, and we got at least one more game to go.
The Scots will host No. 14 Reedley-Immanuel for the section championship Friday night.