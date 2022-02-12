Highland finishes first at Area girls wrestling tournament as 74 locals qualify for section championships

Vanessa Alvarado and Kaydence Boyd posted individual titles to lead Highland to a first-place finish at the Central Section Girls Wrestling Area II Championships on Friday at Clovis East.
Alvarado won the 118-pound class, with Boyd posting a victory at 128, as the Scots qualified an area-high nine wrestlers for next weekend’s Central Section Championships at Lemoore High.
Kern County wrestlers won nine of the 14 weight classes, including Bakersfield High’s Monee Cordero (103), Frontier’s Abigail Trujillo (108 and Jacqueline Hernandez (113), Yazmine Perez from Mira Monte (139), Foothill’s Estella Rodriguez (145), Naomi Roby from Golden Valley (191) and Ridgeview’s Monique Bravo Lerena (237).
Highland finished 37 points ahead of second-place Visalia-Golden West. Porterville was third, followed by Foothill and Ridgeview. Golden Valley was eighth, with Frontier and South rounding out the top 10.
Central Section Girls Wrestling Area II Championships
Team: 1. Highland 166; 2. Visalia-Golden West 129; 3. Porterville 124; 4. Foothill 112; 5. Ridgeview 109; 6. Exeter 99; 7. Visalia-Redwood 97; 8. Golden Valley 95.5; 9. Frontier 74; 10. South 70.5. Others: 11. Wasco 70; 12. Centennial 62; 13. Bakersfield 57; 14. Liberty 50; 16. East 48; 17. Mira Monte 47; 21. Tehachapi 35; 22. West 32; 23. North 27; 25. Shafter 19; 26. McFarland 16; 28. Kern Valley 5.
Local qualifiers for Feb. 19 Central Section Championships at Lemoore High:
103—1. Monee Cordero, Bakersfield; 2. Jacqueline Torres, South; 4. Ruby Rosales, Golden Valley; 5. Cella Esquivel, Tehachapi; 6. Aliya Lopez, Foothill; 8. Anika Ruelas, Shafter.
108—1. Abigail Trujillo, Frontier; 2. Barely Rodas, Golden Valley; 3. Yasenia Navejas, Ridgeview; 6. Valeria Torres, Highland; 7. Maria Mejia Manzo, Mira Monte; 8. Darlin Albarran, Foothill.
113—1. Jacqueline Hernandez, Frontier; 2. Irais Aguero, Wasco; 4. Des Edwards, Highland; 6. Victoria Ybarra, Ridgeview; 7. Hanelle Lozano, Golden Valley; 8. Brianna Parra, South.
118—1. Vanessa Alvarado, Highland; 4. Kylie Snyder, Centennial; 5. Vanessa Fakrogna, Liberty; 8. Litzy Amador, South.
123—2. Elisa Velasco, Highland; 4. Karlee Westbrook, Liberty; 5. Ellen Thompson, Ridgeview; 6. Abriana Bega, McFarland; 7. Lauren Valdez, Frontier.
128—1. Kaydence Boyd, Highland; 2. Yasmine Scherer, North; 4. Jovana Mireles, South; 5. Aileen Solis, Wasco; 8. Angelina Gomez Saldivar, Ridgeview.
133—3. Isabela Maldonado, Foothill; 4. Lilmary Cobbins, South; 5. Camila Marquez, Highland; 6. Diana Cerna, Golden Valley; 7. Stephanie Valdez, Wasco; 8. Katie Rodriguez, McFarland.
139—1. Yazmine Perez, Mira Monte; 2. Ce’ariah Sands, Bakersfield; 5. Rachael Ramos, Highland; 6. Kristhel Crespo, Foothill; 8. Jade Hernandez, North.
145—1. Estella Rodriguez, Foothill; 2. Alessandra Alvarado, Highland; 3. Reese Hart, Tehachapi; 6. Maleah Moreno, Frontier; 8. Areli Solis, Wasco.
152—2. Autumn Joven, East; 3. Alysa Rubalcado, Foothill; 4. Sophie Garcia, Liberty; 5. Vursyah Mollique, Highland’ 7. Bianka Gonzalez, West; 8. Jocelyn Byers, Centennial.
162—5. Diana Cardenas, East; 6. Julieta Echeverria, Wasco; 8. Carlene Arcia, Mira Monte.
172—2. Maliya Castillo, Ridgeview; 4. Lotus Puente, Centennial; 5. Aracely Gomez, Wasco; 6. Alondra Martinez, West; 7. Steffany Castro Urbina, Golden Valley; 8. Victoria Tena Morales, Foothill.
191—1. Naomi Roby; 2. Gracie Lane, Centennial; 3. Camilla Vaggianelli, Ridgeview; 4. Myles Medrano, Foothill; 6. Isabella Hernandez, East; 8. Nicole Marquez, Mira Monte.
237—1. Monique Bravo Lerena, Ridgeview; 4. D’anna Payne, West; 5. Skyler Bruno, Golden Valley; 7. Ruby Smith, Liberty; 8. Gracie Lemus, East.