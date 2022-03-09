Highland earns a split in two-game series with Shafter with 8-2 victory

When Shafter ended its season last year with a 9-0 loss to Highland in the Central Section Division V softball championship, the Generals had to wait more than eight months for a rematch.
When it finally came — 264 days later — Shafter made the most of it, notching a level of revenge with a 7-4 victory at home on Tuesday afternoon.
The Scots had a much shorter wait, and made it count.
Just 24 hours later, as part of a home-and-home two game series with the Generals, Highland turned the tables once again, posting an 8-2 win on Wednesday and grabbed some much-needed momentum after a difficult preseason schedule.
“We ran into Shafter yesterday,” said Scots coach Jorge Moreno, whose team snapped a three-game losing streak. “They played a tremendous game against them (on Tuesday), but we had some errors, and today, we bounced back, and we expect to hopefully have another magical season.”
On Wednesday, it was the Generals who kicked the ball around a bit, and it cost them.
Shafter (7-2) had an error as part of a two-run Scots’ first, and then after tying the game with two in the second, the Generals were hurt by a variety of errors, wild pitches and timely Highland hits as the game started to get out of hand by the fifth inning.
“Today we had (several) errors and it's hard to win a game when you do that,” Shafter coach Sharaya Durant said. “Six of the eight runs that Highland scored were unearned, and so if you take those away, it’s a 2-2 game.
“I’m not going to take away from Highland. They capitalized on our mistakes and they’re aggressive, and we know that. But we also didn’t help ourselves out at bat. We’re getting excited up in the box, just not playing pitches right and so it just got away from us today and we didn’t come back from it.”
Leading 3-2, Highland (4-4) began to stretch things out with three extra-base hits in the fourth inning. Emily Hernandez got things started with a lead-off double, one of three hits she had on the day, and scored one out later on a home run by senior Roxane Garza to make it 5-2.
Garza’s blast, which sailed over the left-field fence, gave her a bit of redemption after an 0-for-3 performance in the series opener for the No. 2 hitter.
“We’re just trying to go in there and make anything happen,” said Garza of the at-bat that resulted in her second home run of the season. “She threw me a perfect pitch and I took it for a ride. A little inside to down the middle.”
And in the process, Highland regained a bit of its swagger.
“We just wanted to recover,” said Garza of her team’s recent skid. “We haven’t been having the best preseason so far, but we knew that we wanted to win one of these games and go all the way with it.”
The Scots were playing without senior pitcher Briana Solis, who injured her right ankle while pitching in Tuesday’s loss to Shafter. She met with a doctor on Wednesday and is expected to miss 2-to-3 weeks, according to Moreno. Highland also played without starting catcher Chloe Garcia, who is batting .625 in the first seven games of the season.
In their absence, Highland senior Alexia Castro had a big day with three hits, including a triple, and a stolen base, and sophomore Emily Moreno was 2-for-2 with a sacrifice bunt.
All in support of a solid pitching performance from senior Madison Edwards, who scattered seven hits to earn the complete-game victory.
“The rest of the team stepped up,” said Moreno, whose team went 1-3 in the recent Clovis-Buchanan tournament. “(Madison) did a tremendous job on the pitching mound. So it was good seeing the team was able to pick up where others drop off at. It was extremely important knowing that our girls can bounce back and play championship level softball like they did all last year.”
Trailing 2-0 in the first, Shafter tied the game at 2 in the top of the second on a two-run single by senior Isela Castro Garcia.
The Generals used a three-run sixth to win Tuesday’s series opener, regaining the lead just in time after Highland tied the game with a run in the top of the fourth and freshman Madison Ortiz finished off a complete game with a scoreless seventh.
Junior Serenity Angulo had two hits, including a double, and freshman Victoria Rodriguez had two RBIs in the win.
“We’re a really talented team,” Durant said. “We’re young, so we have growing pains. But overall, a really talented team. We’re really excited for this year and the future. We just have to work out some kinks here and there, and once we work them out, we’re going to be okay.”
The key has been the leadership from her seniors, Durant said.
“The past few years we’ve kind of laid this foundation or a culture that we wanted,” Durant said. “And so that has stuck with us. Now our current seniors have just picked that up smoothly and kept that going. They work very hard. It’s very hard every day to decide who’s going to play because it’s not like some kids are not working as hard as others. And every year, we’re Shafter and we’re a family and we bond together. We love each other and play for each other. That’s bigger than a lot of other stuff, that Shafter community feel.”