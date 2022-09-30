Highland dominates second half to surge past Independence in SYVL opener

As the end of the first half approached Friday night at Scotland Yard, it felt like Independence could do no wrong.
Anthony Rico turned a seemingly innocuous kickoff into a return touchdown, then Highland quarterback Jojo Mata threw a pick six a few plays later, as the Falcons surged ahead 29-16. They even tried a surprise onside kick with half a minute left — it didn't work, but they clearly felt the momentum surging in their favor.
If that surge had any residual effect on the Highland squad, it certainly didn't show when both teams emerged from the halftime break.
The Scots held Independence to just 67 yards of offense in the second half, running back Adrian Juarez powered for a whopping 178 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the same time frame and Highland scored 28 straight to take home a 44-29 victory to open league play.
"We got down for a little bit and our guys had a short memory and they were able to respond," Highland coach Michael Gutierrez said. "We told them the best thing for us is to get through adversity, and they handled it well. And so we couldn't be prouder of the way they responded."
Quarterback Jojo Mata shone for Highland in the first quarter with the game's opening touchdown on a 25-yard connection with Karam Safa, and added a pair of rushing scores later on, though he did turn the ball over twice.
Mata exited with an apparent leg injury midway through a crucial drive in the fourth quarter as Highland was nursing a 30-29 lead. But two plays later, Juarez took a direct snap and ran for an 18-yard score on fourth-and-3 to extend the lead to 8.
"We have great confidence in Elijah Cisneros, our second quarterback," Gutierrez said. "And we just knew we were running the ball so well, so might as well put the ball in our guy's hand right now, and just let him make plays."
Independence needed just one touchdown drive, but was hampered by an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and turned the ball over on downs. Juarez needed just one play to score from midfield, and then Jalen Bailey picked off Prince Ellis to end the next drive and confirm the result.
"We have a plethora of guys who can contribute and we all made it happen," Gutierrez said.
Rico and Ellis were the offensive stars for Independence, combining for a 73-yard deep passing touchdown in the first quarter and then a 33-yard connection on the next drive to set up an Ellis rushing score to make it 14-7
Highland left some points on the board in the first half, initially mishandling a point-after attempt on a potential tying touchdown by Mata, then stalling inside the 10-yard line and settling for a Peter Parra field goal, then committing a penalty on an Independence try that resulted in a successful 2-point conversion for Rico. The Scots went down 22-16 before Mata's costly pick-six trying to force something across the middle of the field on third-and-8 with time running down.
On the final play of the first half, Mata hit Darren Maiden for 38 yards, but time expired before Highland could snap the ball from the 10.
In the second half, though, Independence was the team squandering its opportunities. Ellis was flagged for intentional grounding that pushed the Falcons out of field-goal range on their first drive; Highland responded with an efficient 80-yard touchdown drive.
The Falcons then allowed two fourth-down conversions and a successful third-and-8 run up the middle on their next defensive drive, on which the Scots took the lead. They never gave it up and added two more Juarez touchdowns along the way.
Highland boosted its record to 3-3, earning a key South Yosemite Valley League win coming off a bye week.
"We were better than we were two weeks ago against Porterville (in a 30-28 loss), so the bye definitely helped us," Gutierrez said.
The Scots' next challenge awaits at unbeaten Centennial, which is not a league opponent.
The young Independence squad, which fell to 2-3, has a similarly daunting task as it travels to face Bakersfield High next week.
