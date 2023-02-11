 Skip to main content
Highland captures D-III boys wrestling title

Five Highland wrestlers took home individual titles to help propel the Scots to the Central Section Division III boys championship on Saturday in Morro Bay.

Byron Lewis (106), Eric Rivera (113), Jonathan Woods (126), Adrian Juarez (152) and Angel Cervantes (220) each won their respective weight classes as Highland qualified 12 for next week’s Masters tournament.

