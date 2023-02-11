Highland captures D-III boys wrestling title; BHS is third in D-I, qualifies 14 for Masters

Five Highland wrestlers took home individual titles to help propel the Scots to the Central Section Division III boys championship on Saturday in Morro Bay.
It is the school's second straight section title, having won the Division IV championship last season.
"It's an overwhelming feeling knowing we were able to accomplish winning a Valley title back-to-back years," Scots coach Addison Hay said. "Some of these kids had to overcome so much in the last few months, not only the mat, but their personal lives."
Byron Lewis (106), Eric Rivera (113), Jonathan Woods (126), Adrian Juarez (152) and Angel Cervantes (220) each won their respective weight classes as Highland qualified 12 for next week’s Masters tournament.
"It was amazing to watch them step up and block out all the distractions that they had going on proves to me that no matter what life throws at them they can overcome it," Hay said. "We really have an amazing group kids that are brought in and I couldn't be prouder for them."
Independence’s Isaac Quiroz (145), Rafa Roman-Amador of Shafter (182) and Kennedy’s Jace Demacabalin (195) also won individual titles.
Wasco finished as runner-up in the team standings and qualified 12 wrestlers for next week’s action dispute not having an individual champion. The Tigers’ Ram Lopez lost to Demacabalin in the final and Wasco’s Jacob Robledo lost his final match to Cervantes at 220.
"It's huge furor program because it shows that no matter what school you are at, you are able to change the culture of that school if you have coaches that truly care," Hay said. "Not only about winning, but truly care about the kids and what they become after high school and wrestling. None of this would be possible without the help of my coaches."
Division I
Tye Monteiro and Michael Murillo each won individual championships and Bakersfield High qualified all 14 of its wrestlers for next weekend’s Master tournament to highlight Saturday’s Central Section Division I Championships in Lemoore.
Monteiro, last year’s state runner-up at 182 pounds, and Murillo (222) were two of five Drillers to make the finals, helping the team to a third-place finish, behind national-powers Clovis Buchanan and Clovis.
Defending 145-pound state champion Miguel Estrada of Frontier also won a divisional title, one of 12 Titans to advance to the Masters. Frontier finished sixth as a team.
Division III
Bakersfield’s Christian’s Noah Ocampo (197) and Luca O’Neil, and Tehachapi’s Levi Hart each won individual titles and were three of eight area wrestlers to advance to next week’s Masters at Saturday’s Central Section Division V Championships at Madera-Matilda Torres High.
Hart’s victory came against McFarland’s Giovanni Ruiz after building a 17-7 lead.
Eric Lopez (122) and Izaiah Garcia (162) also qualified for Masters, along with Mark Nicholson from Tehachapi (172) and Cadena Kaileb from BCHS (140), who finished as runner-ups.
Central Section Division I Championships
At Lemoore
Team—1. Clovis-Buchanan 318.5; 2. Clovis 283.5; 3. Bakersfield 239.5; 4. Clovis North 147.5; 5. Fresno-Central 144.5; 6. Frontier 115; 7. Clovis West 107.5; 8. Dinuba 89; 9. Santa Maria-Righetti 68.5; 10. Selma 62.
Local Masters qualifiers
108: 5. Daniel Benavides, Bakersfield; 8. Levi Mazzei, Frontier.
115: 3. Caleb McElroy, Bakersfield; 9. Nick Agerton, Frontier
122: 4. Isaac Ronquillo, Bakersfield; 10. Tobias Lombard, Frontier.
128: 2. Aiden Simmons, Bakersfield; 8. Tristen Lorraine, Frontier.
134: 2. Christian Herrera, Bakersfield; 7. Luie Acosta-Tackett, Frontier.
140: 5. Braden Priest, Bakersfield; 8. Josh Shepard, Frontier.
147: 1. Miguel Estrada, Frontier; 5. Beau Priest, Bakersfield
154: 3. Austin Simmons, Bakersfield; 8. Casen Wiles, Frontier.
162: 3. Jake Honey, Bakersfield; 6. Jackson Naven, Frontier
172: 5. Brian Arredondo-Vasquez, Frontier; 8. Kai Vasquez, Bakersfield.
184: 1. Tye Monteiro, Bakersfield; 4. Brock Rios, Frontier.
197: 3. DJ Weimer, Bakersfield; 4. Ethan Naus, Frontier
222: 1. Michael Murillo, Bakersfield
287: 2. Adam Stanley, Bakersfield
Central Section Division III Championships
At Morro Bay
Local Masters qualifiers
106: 1. Byron Lewis, Highland; 3. Abel Rocha, Wasco; 4. Jorge Magana, Ridgeview; 5. Jacob Perez, Independence; 7. Freddie Lee, Shafter.
113: 1. Eric Rivera, Highland; 6. Arturo Barboza, Wasco; 7. Charlie Hernandez, Kennedy.
120: 3. Colby Clark, Wasco; 4. Manuel Marin, Highland.
126: 1. Jonathan Woods, Highland; 3. Sebastian Jara, Ridgeview; 6. Bernardo Loera, Independence; 7. Noah Lopez, Wasco.
132: 3. Michael Rogers, Wasco; 4. Jonah De La Cueva, Kennedy; 5. Mason Manabat, Highland; 6. Nasir Wilcox, Independence; 7. Samuel Avalos, Ridgeview.
138: 6. Marcus Ruelas, Shafter.
145: 1. Isaac Quiroz, Independence; 5. Camden Williams, Ridgeview; 6. Jose Banales, Highland.
152: 1. Adrian Juarez, Highland; 3. Gage Leyvas, Independence; 7. Raul Gonzales, Wasco.
160: 2. David Alvarez, Independence; 4. Jojo Truskoski, Highland; 6. Fabian Vera, Wasco.
170: 2. Nolan Backstrom, Independence; 4. Roscoe Carreno, Wasco.
182: 1. Rafa Roman-Amador, Shafter; Sylas Alva, Highland; 4. Johnny Saldana, Wasco.
195: 2. Ram Lopez, Wasco; Jace Demacabalin, Kennedy; 4. Nathaniel Perez, Highland; 6. Isaiah Benavides, Shafter.
220: 1. Angel Cervantes, Highland; Jacob Robledo, Wasco; 5. Adam Calistro, Independence.
285: 3. Kayd Melendez, Highland; 4. Ezekiel Ayon, Kennedy; 7. Pascual Millan, Wasco.
Central Section Division V Championships
At Madera-Matilda Torres High School; Saturday’s results
Team: 1. Madera-Matilda Torres 170.5; 2. Woodlake 132; 3. Fresno-Roosevelt 112.5; 4. Minarets 87.5; 5. Farmersville 82, Fowler 82. Locals: 6. Bakersfield Christian 74; 11. Tehachapi 50.5; 12. Delano 47.5; 14. McFarland 34; 18. West 22; 22. Del Oro 7.
Local Masters qualifiers (top 3 placers)
122: 3. Eric Lopez, Delano
140: 2. Cadena Kaileb, Bakersfield Christian
154: 1. Levi Hart, Tehachapi; 2. Giovanni Ruiz, McFarland;
162: 3. Izaiah Garcia, Delano
172: 2. Mark Nicholson, Tehachapi
197: 1. Noah Ocampo, Bakersfield Christian
222: 1. Luca O’Neil, Bakersfield Christian