Highland captures D-III boys wrestling title; BHS is third in D-I, qualifies 14 for Masters

IMG-4680.jpg

The Highland boys wrestling team celebrates winning the Central Section Division III championship in Morro Bay on Saturday.

 Courtesy of Addison Hay

Five Highland wrestlers took home individual titles to help propel the Scots to the Central Section Division III boys championship on Saturday in Morro Bay.

It is the school's second straight section title, having won the Division IV championship last season.

