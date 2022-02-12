 Skip to main content
Highland boys win section Division IV wrestling meet

Four Highland boys wrestlers won individual titles to lead the Scots to a first-place finish at the Central Section Division IV tournament at Madera-Matilda Torres.

Eric Rivera (108), Adrian Juarez (154), Drake Thomas (184) and Angel Cervantes (222) each won their weight classes to help Highland finish 46 points ahead of second-place Reedley. The Scots qualified seven wrestlers for next weekend’s Central Section Masters meet at North on Feb. 28-19.

Garces’ Logan Bowers, the BVarsity All-Area defensive player of the year in football, finished first in the 197-pound weight class to headline five Rams’ qualifiers.

Central Section Division IV Boys Wrestling Championships

At Madera-Matilda Torres

Team: 1. Highland 198; 2. Reedley 152; 3. Kerman 144; 4. Tulare Union 135; 5. Garces 133.5; 6. Visalia-Golden West 114; 7. Santa Maria 102; 8. Liberty Maderos Rancho 101; 9. Mendota 95; 10. Visalia-Mt. Whitney; Others: 14. Stockdale 45; 16. Arvin 38; 19. Delano, Kern Valley 15.

Local qualifiers for the Feb. 18-19 Central Section Masters meet at North High.

108—1. Eric Rivera, Highland; 2. Santana Ugues, Arvin.

115—3. Jose Guzman, Highland.

122—No qualifiers.

128—4. Isaiah Criscoe, Garces.

134—No qualifiers.

140—3. Morgan Errecalde, Highland.

147—No qualifiers.

154—1. Adrian Juarez, Highland; 3. David Smith, Garces.

162—No qualifiers.

172—3. Milo Mastrucci, Garces; 4. Gregory Valencia, Highland.

184—1. Drake Thomas, Highland.

197—1. Logan Bowers, Garces.

222—1. Angel Cervantes, Highland.

287—4. Davis May, Garces.

