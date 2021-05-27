Highland beats top seed to win Division 3 section title, 3-0

The Highland boys soccer team turned the tables on the top seed and the result was a Central Section Division III championship on Thursday in Tulare.
The Scots, who lost to No. 1 Foothill last year 3-0 in the D-3 final, used the same score to beat top-seeded Tulare-Mission Oak in this year’s final.
“It was very emotional because we were here last year, and we thought we had a chance but it didn’t go our way against Foothill,” Scots coach Daniel Felix said. “But this time the boys were a little more focused. I think it helped us from being there last year. That experience helped us a lot. And I think it helped us focus a lot of more for the finals, I can tell you that.”
After a scoreless first half, Highland scored three goals in the final 20 minutes of the game.
The Scots (14-2) scored on similar plays, both coming on crossing passes from Erik Garay.
The opening goal was headed in by Kevin Tello, 20 minutes into the second half.
Garay then set up George Legarreta, who headed it in for a 2-0 lead a few minutes later.
The final goal was a 30-yard shot off the foot of Thomas Fuentes with seven minutes left in the game.
“We felt like we were breaking them down, I think we had more opportunities in the first half, we just didn’t score,” Felix said. “And also it was a little windy up here. In the second half we were with the wind and were getting our outside backs involved. And that’s how we’ve got a lot of our goals. Get them out wide and cross it. We just told them at halftime to stay focused and it’s gonna come. And it did.”