For the first time in nearly a quarter century, the Highland cross country team will have new leadership.
Fortunately, the program appears to be in good hands. Rick Hitchcock, a former North High, Bakersfield College and Kansas State standout distance runner, has been hired as the Scots new head coach.
He replaces Rick Mayberry, last year’s BVarsity All-Area girls cross country co-coach of the year, who guided Highland the past 24 years. Mayberry left the program earlier this year to take a new position within the Kern High School District.
Hitchcock, who coached Mayberry as an assistant to longtime BC track and field coach Bob Covey, established himself as one of the top distance runners in Kern County history with a dominant high school career.
“We think a lot alike as far as the type of workouts we do,” said Hitchcock of Mayberry. “Rick did a great job here. I’m a little more technical than he is about form, technique and strategies and stuff. I’ve trained at a higher level, so I incorporate that into the kids workout. I just modify it a bit because I know they can’t do the same things we were doing at Kansas State. But I can modify it down to what they’re trying to accomplish. And it seems to be working out well.”
Hitchcock won two Central Section titles in the 2-mile, setting the school record of 9 minutes, 12.1 seconds — a mark that remains today. After winning multiple conference championships and runner of the year accolades, Hitchcock was a five-time All-American runner at Kansas State.
One of the highlights of his college career came in 1972 when he ran the third leg on the Wildcats distance medley team that set a world record in 9:31.8. Hitchcock ran professionally for several years before returning to coach in Bakersfield.
“I think the biggest thing is you don’t want to overrun them or get them hurt,” said Hitchcock, who was inducted into the Bob Elias Kern County Sports Hall of Fame and is also a member of the hall of fame at BC and North. “When they become juniors and seniors, I think you should start training them like they’re freshmen in college. Because as soon as they get to college, they’re going to be running college workouts and college races. And I like to prepare them for that both mentally and physically.”
Hitchcock’s hiring comes on the heels of the addition of Arnaldo Cueto, who replaced Mayberry as track and field coach in the spring. In addition to his cross country duties, Hitchcock is planning to assist Cueto with the distance runners.
“(Mayberry) and I had talked and I knew he was thinking about leaving so I was looking forward to the opportunity to become a head coach again at some point,” Cueto said. “But my main concern was, first and foremost, to honor (Mayberry’s) time here as head track coach and to continue the success that he had.”
Cueto is another familiar face, having starred at Foothill, BC and Cal State Bakersfield as a thrower. While at CSUB, Cueto won two NCAA Division II national titles in the hammer throw.
He was an assistant at Highland the previous three years following a seven-year stint as the head track and field coach at Mira Monte.
“Once I got a few things squared away and hired my staff it was great,” Cueto said. “It was kind of stressful at first, but after that when I got the core of a really good coaching staff together, I was able to step back and really focus on the program as a whole.”
