Bakersfield Christian and Boron will continue their postseason runs on the diamond in Thursday's Southern California Regional semifinals.
The No. 2 Eagles (26-7), fresh off a 5-1 victory over Long Beach Poly at home on Tuesday, will host No. 3 San Diego-Patrick Henry (21-12) in the Division III baseball semifinal.
BCHS is looking to add to its collection of 2023 titles this week, following up championships in the South Yosemite Valley League and Central Section Division II.
A victory on Thursday would push Bakersfield Christian into the regional final, which will played Saturday at the highest remaining seed. That means if the Eagles win, they would either play at top-seeded Santa Barbara-San Marcos or host Westlake Village-Westlake, which meet in the other D-III semifinal, on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Patrick Henry tied for the Western League title before losing in the San Diego Section D-I title game to Santee-Santana. The Patriots defeated No. 6 Whittier-La Serna 5-1 in their opening regional game.
No. 7 Boron (23-2), which has won the high Desert League and section D-V titles this season, will travel to face No. 3 Holtville (24-5) in the Division IV softball semifinals. The Vikings lost at home to Highland in the D-IV regional final in 2021.
The Bobcats, who upset No. 2 San Fernando 2-1 in Tuesday's regional opener, will be traveling 242 miles to Holtville, which is just 11 miles from the Mexican border.
Holtville won the Imperial Valley League and San Diego Section Division II championships and has won eight straight games.
Girls basketball
Shafter senior Ariana Vega has committed to attend the University of St. Katherine, a four-year NAIA school located in San Marcos.
Vega was a first-team BVarsity All-area player after being named player of the year in the South Sequoia League this season. She averaged 16.9 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 3.1 steals a 1.0 block per game in leading the Generals to a share of the SSL title with an 11-1 record.
Football
Bakersfield Christian senior Bryson Waterman has committed to play football at UNLV next season.
Waterman had 703 yards combined rushing and receiving with nine touch downs for the Eagles last year. He had 65 catches for 1,059 yards and 13 scores as the favorite receiver for his older brother, Braden, as a junior.