High schoolers Clark, Charles selected on final day of MLB Draft

In something of a draft-day surprise, Taft High catcher Logun Clark became the second Kern County player off the board in the 2022 MLB Draft. He was chosen in the 16th round (No. 481 overall) by the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday.

Clark, the South Sequoia League co-Most Valuable Player, led the Wildcats to a share of the SSL title, batting .439 with a team-high .591 on-base percentage. He previously committed in 2020 to play college baseball at Cal State Bakersfield after graduation.

