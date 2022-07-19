High schoolers Clark, Charles selected on final day of MLB Draft

In something of a draft-day surprise, Taft High catcher Logun Clark became the second Kern County player off the board in the 2022 MLB Draft. He was chosen in the 16th round (No. 481 overall) by the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday.
Clark, the South Sequoia League co-Most Valuable Player, led the Wildcats to a share of the SSL title, batting .439 with a team-high .591 on-base percentage. He previously committed in 2020 to play college baseball at Cal State Bakersfield after graduation.
Stockdale shortstop Austin Charles, the 2022 BVarsity All-Area player of the year, stayed on the board until the 20th round (No. 595 overall), where he was scooped up by the Kansas City Royals, after being projected at No. 109 by MLB.com prior to the draft. He is considered a two-way prospect and had a 1.36 ERA on the mound and .483 batting average at the plate. Charles is also committed to UC Santa Barbara.
Previously, Liberty shortstop Cutter Coffey became the highest-drafted Kern County player since 2001 when he went to the Boston Red Sox at No. 41 on Sunday. The Fresno radio station 1430 ESPN reported Monday night that he plans to sign with Boston; Coffey couldn’t be reached for comment Tuesday.
Though it was represented by Clark's selection, CSUB did not have any of its current players selected, including home-run leader AJ Miller. Last year, the Roadrunners' Jacen Roberson went to Arizona in the 16th round.
The MLB draft was shortened from 40 rounds to five in the thick of the pandemic in 2020, then adjusted indefinitely to 20 rounds beginning in 2021.
