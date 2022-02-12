High school wrestling roundup, Day 2: Drillers qualify 14 for section Masters, Frontier's Estrada wins D-I title at 147 pounds.

The CIF State Wrestling championships are still two weeks away, but if this weekend’s Central Section qualifying tournaments are any indication, Kern County will have plenty to be proud of when the event comes to Bakersfield on Feb. 24-26.
On the heels of several solid performances at the girls Area II and boys Division III and IV meets on Friday night, area wrestlers were back at it on Saturday.
Bakersfield High and Frontier each finished in the top 5 at the Division I meet at Clovis East, with the Drillers qualifying all 14 of their wrestlers to next week’s Central Section Masters tournament at North High.
BHS had seven top-4 performances, highlighted by three runner-up finishes, DJ Weimer (172 pounds), Tye Monteiro (184) and Michael Murillo (197). Teammates Beau Priest (140) and Jake Honey (154) finished third and McKay East (162) and Luke Meyer (222) were fourth.
The Titans had the lone winner at the event, when Miguel Estrada rallied for a victory in the 147 final. Frontier’s Luke Combs was second at 162 and the Titans qualified nine for next week’s action.
Foothill will also be represented, having three wrestlers finish in the top 10 to qualify.
Anthony Ayon of Golden Valley had a big day at the Porterville High, winning the 108-pound title at the Division II championships.
Ayon will be joined by teammate Jaden Hernandez, who finished second at 134, in next week’s Central Section Masters meet. The Bulldogs qualified nine wrestlers for the event, finishing eighth as a team. Liberty qualified seven and placed 11th.
In Division V, East finished third, qualifying three for next week’s action.
Nicholas Hernandez (140) and Lorenzo Patino (172) won their respective weight classes, and Jonathan Patino was the runner-up at 222.
Tehachapi posted two individual wins, with Levi Hart (147) and Elijah Graves (162) posting victories.
Central Section Division I championships
At Clovis East
TEAM: 1. Clovis-Buchanan 305; 2. Clovis North 271; 3. Clovis 267.5; 4. Bakersfield 195; 5. Fresno-Central and Frontier 128.5. Other: 16. Foothill 19.
Individual qualifiers for Feb. 18-19 Central Section Masters at North High; The top 10 in each weight class qualified.
108—6. Caleb McElroy, Bakersfield; 10. Brandon Corona, Foothill.
115—7. Aiden Simmons, Bakersfield.
122—6. Johnny Becerra, Bakersfield; 7. Tristen Lorraine, Frontier; 10. Andres Casas, Foothill.
128—6. Derrek Alcanto, Frontier; 7. Christian Herrera, Bakersfield.
134—6. Cooper Riley, Frontier; 8. Jonathan Woods, Bakersfield.
140—3. Beau Priest, Bakersfield; 7. Josh Shepard, Frontier.
147—1. Miguel Estrada, Frontier; 7. Austin Simmons, Bakersfield.
154—3. Jake Honey, Bakersfield; 4. Bryan Tablit, Frontier.
162—2. Luke Combs, Frontier; 4. McKay East, Bakersfield.
172—2. DJ Weimer, Bakersfield; 5. Brian Velasquez Arredondo, Frontier; 9. Andrew Rios, Foothill.
184—2. Tye Monteiro, Bakersfield; 7. Brock Rios, Frontier.
197—2. Michael Murillo, Bakersfield
222—4. Luke Meyer, Bakersfield.
287—7. Adam Stanley, Bakersfield.
Central Section Division II championships
At Porterville-Monache
TEAM: 1. Paso Robles 207; 2. Hanford 181; 3. Porterville-Monache 180.5; 4. Exeter 161; 5. Visalia-Redwood 154.5; 6. Sanger 151.5; 7. Kingsburg 119.5; 8. Golden Valley 105; 9. Porterville 104; 10. Arroyo Grande. Other: 11. Liberty 79.
Individual qualifiers for Feb. 18-19 Central Section Masters at North High; The top eight in each weight class qualified.
108—1. Anthony Ayon, Golden Valley; 7. Dylan Garcia, Liberty.
115—6. Christian Vargas, Golden Valley.
122—8. Antonio Mares, Liberty.
128—4. Nic Acosta, Liberty.
134—2. Jaden Hernandez, Golden Valley.
140—5. Brinon Gacad, Liberty; 8. Fabius Carrillo, Golden Valley.
147—6. Nathaniel Carrillo, Golden Valley.
154—7. Arnulfo Leon, Golden Valley.
162—8. Angel Arias, Golden Valley.
172—No qualifiers.
184—3. Conner Smith, Liberty; 8. Ramon Cendejas, Golden Valley.
197—7. John Strategos, Liberty.
222—3. Saul Davalos, Golden Valley.
287—4. Moses Galvan, Liberty.
Central Section Division V championships
At Madera-Matilda Torres High
TEAM: 1. Fresno-McLane 146; 2. San Luis Obispo 125.5; 3. East 117; 4. Fresno-Edison 103; 5. Madera-Matilda Torres 99.5. Others: 12. Tehachapi 48; 18. Mira Monte 6; 19. McFarland 3.
Individual qualifiers for Feb. 18-19 Central Section Masters at North High; The top three in each weight class qualified.
140—1. Nicholas Hernandez, East.
147—1. Levi Hart, Tehachapi.
162—1. Elijah Graces, Tehachapi.
172—1. Lorenzo Patino, East.
222—2. Jonathan Patino, East.