High school water polo playoff brackets unveiled

High school water polo playoffs
Boys, first round, Wednesday
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
High school water polo playoffs
Boys, first round, Wednesday
Division II
No. 14 Porterville at No. 3 Garces, 6
Division III
No. 12 Stockdale at No. 5 Santa Maria-Pioneer Valley, 6
No. 14 Liberty at No. 3 Cabrillo, 6
No. 11 Visalia-Golden West at No. 6 Bakersfield, 6
Girls, first round, Tuesday
Division II
No. 16 Santa Maria-Righetti at No. 1 Garces, 6
Division III
No. 13 Cabrillo at No. 4 Centennial, 6
No. 11 Liberty at No. 6 Porterville-Monache, 6
No. 10 Stockdale at No. 7 Chowchilla, 6
No. 15 Frontier at No. 2 Hanford West, 6
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 291,898
Deaths: 2,561
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 286,292
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 72.20
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.19
Updated: 10/27/22