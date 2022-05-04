High school track and field: League championship roundup

High school track and field
SEYL championships
At Foothill
Girls
Team—1. Highland 115; 2. Mira Monte 75; 3. South 73; 4. Foothill 70; 5. East 36; 6. North 5.
Individual—400 relay: 1. South, 52.90; 2. Mira Monte 54.75; 3. East 55.78. 1600: 1. Mia Torrecillas, Highland, 5:05.44; 2. Lianna Guerra, Highland, 5:17.20; 3. Leslie Aquino, East, 5:31.76. 100 hurdles: 1. Sumano Briza, Mira Monte, 19.42; 2. Daniella Castillo, South, 20.39; 3. Alexa, Romo, Highland, 20.48. 400: 1. Leslie Aquino, Wast, 1:03.45; 2. Kymora Harris, Highland, 1:06.21; 3. Jasmine Vasquez, Highland, 1:06.59. 100: 1. Jasmine Ortega, South, 12.63; 2. Aleshaonne Jameison, Mira Monte, 13.92; 3. Madison Guerrero, East, 14.27. 800: 1. Mia Torrecillas, Highland, 2:27.72; 2. Lianna Guerra, Highland, 2:34.45; 3. Vanesa Garcia, Foothill, 2:44.84. 300H: 1. Briza Sumano, Mira Monte, 52.32; 2. Daniella Castillo, South, 56.75; 3. Alexa Romo, Highland, 1:00.55. 200: 1. Jasmine Ortega, South, 26.56; 2. Aleshaonne Jameison, Mira Monte, 29.24; 3. Madison Guerrero, East, 29.40. 3200: 1. Mia Torrecillas, Highland, 11:18.37; 2. Lianna Guerra, Highland, 11:28.09; 3. Leslie Aquino, East, 12:33.45. 1600 relay: 1. Highland, 4:28.96; 2. East, 4:44.40; 3. South, 4:46.35. SP: 1. Paige Merickel, Highland, 34-2; 2. Sara Valencia, Mira Monte, 27-9; 3. Tatum Williams, Highland, 27-3. DISC: Paige Merickel, Highland, 113-8; 2. Tatum Williams, 96-1; 3. Mia Ferguson, Highland, 95-9. LJ: 1. Jasmine Ortega, South, 16-4; 2. Yuliana Miranda, Foothill, 13-8; 3. Kyara Horta, Foothill, 13-1. TJ: 1. Kyara Horta, Foothill, 27-8; 2. Marley Nelson, Foothill, 25-11; 3. Alyssa Salazar, Foothill, 25-4.5. HJ: 1. Marley Nelson, Foothill, 4-4; 2. Melany Franc, Foothill, 4-2; 3. Alyssa Salazar, Foothill, 3-10. PV: 1. Melany Franco, Foothill, 7-6.
Boys
Team—1. South 110; 2. North 87; 3. East 60; 4. Foothill 50; 5. Highland 36; 6. Mira Monte 22.
Individual—400 relay: South, 44.03; 2. North, 44.82; 3. Highland, 44.81. 1600: 1. Nathanael Rodriguez, East, 4:39.32; 2. Jonathan Arambula, South, 4:53.29; 3. Jose Bravo, North, 4:53.52. 110H: 1. Zephan Stevens, Highland, 15.97; 2. Verquel Turner, North, 15.98; 3. Noah Ford, South, 16.37. 400: 1. Josue Ruiz, North, 53.93; 2. Joshua Rodriguez, South, 54.16; 3. Gabriel Ortiz, East, 55.48. 100: 1. Jarrell Rogers, South, 11.22; 2. Abraham Casillas, Mira Monte, 11.86; 3. Julius Johnson, Highland, 12.00. 800: 1. Nathanael Rodriguez, East, 2:04.93; 2. Jonathan Arambula, South, 2:13.19; 3. Martin Alcala, South, 2:14.09. 300H: 1. Noah Ford, 42.36; 2. Marc Avila, East, 43.98; 3. Evan Montoya, Foothill, 46.23. 200: 1. Jarrell Rogers, South, 22.78; 2. Jan Mapa, North, 23.34; 3. Elijah Hall, Highland, 23.67. 3200: 1. Nathanael Rodriguez, East, 10:24.55; 2. Jose Bravo, North, 11:05.54; 3. Ishmael Nungary, Foothill, 11:13.85. 1600 relay: 1. North, 3:37.32; 2. South, 3:45.13; 3. East, 3:54.48. SP: 1. Abilino Magana, Foothill, 44-1.25; 2. Ethan Guzman, South, 42-10.25; 3. Nathan Gonzalez, East, 42-3.25. DISC: 1. Abilino Magana, Foothill, 146-4; 2. Ethan Guzman, South, 134-3; 3. Jose Marquez, North, 111-10. LJ: 1. Shane Carr, South, 21-2; 2. Luis Ortiz, North, 19-6; 3. David Garcia Vasquez, North, 19-5. TJ: 1. Shane Carr, South, 43-5; 2. Noah Ford, South, 43-1; 3. Seth Evola, Foothill, 39-2. HJ: 1. Noah Wright, North 6-2; 2. Shane Carr, South, 5-6; 3. Jose Ayala, Foothill, 5-2. PV: 1. Jose Ayala, Foothill, 9-6; 2. Brain Contreras, North, 8-0; 3. Noah Wright, North, 7-6.
Southwest Yosemite League Championships
At Liberty; Wednesday
Girls
Team—1. Frontier 182; 2. Liberty 143; 3. Bakersfield 67.5; 4. Stockdale 56.5; 5. Centennial 14; 6. Garces 4.
Individual—100: 1. Avianna Carrillo, Frontier, 11.95; 2. Natalia Carrillo, Frontier, 12.43; 3. Cyan Haslip, Frontier, 12.47. 200: 1. Cyan Haslip, Frontier, 26.37; 2. Alyssa Mariscal, Liberty, 26.70; 3. Chinazo Okey-Dike, Stockdale, 27.46. 400: 1. Kenahdi Haslip, Frontier, 58.80; 2. Bella Turner, Liberty, 1:00.06; 3. Adeline Rangel, Frontier, 1:00.43. 800: 1. Abigail Varner, 2:25.01; 2. Nicole Bridges, Liberty, 2:25.43; 3. Hannah Pacheco, Stockdale, 2:30.99. 1600: 1. Nicole Bridges, Liberty, 5:22.74; 2. Madison Gomez, Frontier, 5:23.79; 3. Hannah Pacheco, Stockdale, 5:24.64. 3200: 1. Nicole Bridges, Liberty, 12:02.93; 2. Aubrey Thompson, Liberty, 12:17.24; 3. Madison Gomez, Frontier, 12:42.22. 100H: 1. Bella Turner, Liberty, 15.67; 2. Reagan Cole, Frontier, 16.96; 3. Julia Bayne, Liberty, 17.31. 300H: 1. Bella Turner, Liberty, 47.25; 2. Reagan Cole, Frontier, 48.25; 3. Kaitleigh Downing, Frontier, 48.29. 400 relay: 1. Frontier (Natalia Carrillo, Avianna Carrillo, Kenahdi Haslip, Cyan Haslip), 48.77; 2. Liberty (Justyce Amey, Alyssa Mariscal, Julia Bayne, Emma Fredrick), 50.21; 3. Stockdale (Adeife Adekoba, Chizitere Okey-Dike, Chinazo Okey-Dike, Kasey Navarrete), 50.51. 1600 relay: 1. Frontier (Kenahdi Haslip, Kaitleigh Downing, Adeline Rangel, Avianna Carrillo), 4:03.00; 2. Bakersfield (Abigail Varner, Alexis Spurlock, Brooklyn Ford, Kyndall Hannible), 4:12.48. SP: 1. Grace Shelton, Frontier, 36-2.5; 2. Ariyah Ford, Bakersfield, 32-2.5; 3. Makayla Flores, Stockdale, 28-6. DISC: 1. Ariyah Ford, Bakersfield, 128-8.5; 2. Faith Campbell, Frontier, 103-3; 3. Grace Shelton, Frontier, 102-4.5. HJ: 1. Keira Wilkins, Frontier, 5-2; 2. Emma Fredrick, Liberty, 5-2; 3. Logan Hibbard, Stockdale, 4-8. PV: 1. Amelia Heisey, Frontier, 10-9; 2. Olivia Wegis, Frontier, 7-9. LJ: 1. Brooklyn Ford, Bakersfield, 17-5; 2. Kyndall Hannible, Bakersfield, 17-1; 3. Emma Fredrick, Liberty, 16-10. TJ: 1. Emma Fredrick, Liberty, 35-8.5; 2. Brooklyn Ford, Bakersfield, 34-10; 3. Nyli Greer, Stockdale, 33-0.
Boys
Team—1. Liberty 159; 2. Frontier 96; 3. Stockdale 82; 4. Bakersfield 59; 5. Garces 42; 6. Centennial 40.
Individual— 100: 1. Isaac Fabelina, Frontier, 10.88; 2. Ermiah Harrison, Liberty, 11:05; 3. Nathaniel Wallace, Garces, 11.11. 200: 1. Ethan Mahanke, Liberty, 22.24; 2. Ermiah Harrison, Liberty, 22.57; 3. Caleb Ferguson, Centennial, 22.63. 400: 1. Ethan Mahanke, Liberty, 50.32; 2. Obinnaya Okezie, Stockdale, 51.05; 3. Charlie Chase, Liberty, 51.18. 800: 1. Daniel Hall, Bakersfield, 2:01.26; 2. Sean Sullivan, Stockdale, 2:01.59; 3. Liam McKnight, Bakersfield, 2:02.47. 1600: 1. Liam McKnight, Bakersfield, 4:29.94; 2. Daniel Hall, Bakersfield, 4:30.77; 3. Sergio Lizarraga, Bakersfield, 4:34.36. 3200: 1. Jacob Perez, Frontier, 10:18.84; 2. Hayden Herstad, Frontier, 10:30.74; 3. Alex Valencia, Bakersfield, 10:40.78. 110H: 1. Colby Miller, Stockdale, 16.19; 2. Samuel De La Rosa, Stockdale, 17.02; 3. Vincent Carnegie, Stockdale, 17.14. 300H: 1. Travis Plugge, Garces, 41.52; 2. John Appleton, Frontier, 41.76; 3. Colby Miller, Stockdale, 41.86. 400 relay: 1. Liberty (Christian Edwards, Ethan Mahanke, Cole Boutros, Ermiah Harrison), 42.85; 2. Garces (Nixon Rebuck, Travis Plugge, Ian Jernagin, Andrew Tobias), 43.97; 3. Centennial (Jacob Brown, Tyler Fimple, Aden Stovall, Caleb Ferguson), 44.51. 1600 relay: 1. Liberty (Christian Edwards, Ermiah Harrison, Jamel Davis, Charlei Chase), 3:33.14; 2. Frontier (Andres Avelar, Brayden McCauley, EJ Flores, Braeden Crowl), 3:39.92; 3. Stockdale (Mason Bertolaccini, Colby Miller, Sean Sullivan, Edward Khanna), 3:51.07. SP: 1. Andrew Trottier, Liberty, 53-9; 2. Ifeany Mbagwu, Stockdale, 45-7; 3. Jacob Jackson, Liberty, 45-1. DISC: 1. Andrew Trottier, Liberty, 166-6.5; 2. Grant Buckey, Liberty, 144-8; 3. Travis Plugge, Garces, 140-7. HJ: 1. Luke Krauss, Liberty, 6-0; 2. Ian Jernagin, Garces, 5-10; 3. Kai Wilkins, Frontier, 5-10. PV: 1. Jack Evans, Frontier, 12-6; 2. Bryton King, Frontier, 12-0; 3. Brayden McCauley, Frontier, 11-0. LJ: 1. John Appleton, Frontier, 21-9; 2. Tyler Fimple, Centennial, 21-2; 3. Christian Edwards, Liberty, 20-6.5. TJ: 1. Christian Edwards, Liberty, 41-5.5; 2. Luke Krauss, 39-9; 3. Jonathan Gutierrez, Frontier, 38-7.
South Sequoia League Championships
At Kennedy; Tuesday
Girls
Team—1. Taft 185; 2. McFarland 176; 3. Shafter 113; 4. Arvin, Chavez, 42; 6. Kennedy 25; 7. Wasco 18.
Individual—100: Malia Maldonado, Shafter, 13.2; 2. Carley Hazlitt, Shafter, 13.70; 3. Kamiryn Downey, Taft, 13.91. 200: Maldonado, 27.83; 2. Hazlitt, 28.42; 3. Downey, 29.13. 400: 1. Maya Katz, Taft, 1:04.30; 2. Olivia Samaniego, McFarland, 1:06.05; 3. Analisa Ponce, Chavez, 1:07.03. 800: 1. Katz, 2:35.18; 2. Hannah Diaz, Chavez, 2:36.40; 3. Demari Diaz, McFarland, 2:41.40. 1600: 1. Katz, 5:47.49; 2. D.Diaz, 5:55.81; 3. Emily Soto, Arvin, 6:03.36. 3200: 1. Katz, 12:36.26; 2. D.Diaz, 13:00.24’ 3. Emily Dominguez, McFarland, 13:53.82. 100H: 1. Keira Pulido, Taft, 18.91; 2. Beth Murguia, Taft, 19.02; 3. Zillah Gaylord, Taft, 19.24. 300H: 1. Murguia, 53.43; 2. Gaylord, 54.41; 3. Pulido, 55.50. 400 relay: 1. Shafter (Maldonado, Katie Avila, Ava Elholm, Hazlitt), 54.05; 2. McFarland (Jacky Espinoza, Annika Fernandez, Jazmine Contreras, Mikayla Ayon), 55.22; 3. Chavez (Ponce, Dina Lopez, H.Diaz, Dyana Estrada), 56.21. 1600 relay: 1. Chavez (Ponce, Estrada, Evelyn Garza, H.Diaz), 4:41.61; 2. Shafter (Avila, Guadalupe Lara, Camryn Eubanks, Naomi Rodriguez Hinojosa), 4:42.25; 3. Arvin (Soto, Arlene Gonzalez, Karla Gonzalez, Leslie Medina), 4:45.86. SP: 1. Jasmine Herrera, McFarland, 34-01.5; 2. Samantha Cardenas, Shafter, 32-04.0; 3. A.Fernandez, 32-02.0. DISC: 1. Herrera, 101-05; 2. Natalie Olvera, Shafter, 90-11; 3. Cardenas, 87-10. HJ: 1. O.Samaniego, 5-0; 2. Jaylnn Dowden, Taft, 4-10; 3. Pulido, 4-6. PV: 1. Pulido, 7-0; 2. Emily Leyva, Taft, 6-6; 3. Gaylord, 6-0. LJ: O.Samaniego, 14-9.5; 2. Shannon Hill, McFarland, 14-3.5; 3. Downey, 13-9.5. TJ: 1. Ashley Ramirez, Kennedy, 28-7.5; 2. Maldonado, 28-5.5; 3. Leyva 28-2.0.
Boys
Team—1. Shafter 216.5; 2. McFarland 108.5; 3. Taft 102; 4. Arvin 62; 5. Kennedy 56; 6. Chavez 46.
Individual—100: 1. Bronson Ortlieb, Taft, 10.91; 2. Devon Sundgren, Shafter, 10.93; 3. Elijah Espericueta, Shafter, 11.45. 200: 1. Ortlieb, 22.10; 2. Sundgren, 22.39; 3. Ernesto Guerrero, Shafter, 23.65. 400: 1. Isaac Castro, Shafter, 51.85; 2. Raymond Ornelas, Shafter, 52.41; 3. Andrew Delreal, Kennedy, 54.40. 800: 1. Jose Perezchica, McFarland, 2:10.0; 2. Edgar Gil, Arvin, 2:10.24; 3. Matthew J. Martinez, Shafter, 2:10.80. 1600: 1. Perezchica, 4:45.69; 2. Kade Fetterman, Taft, 4:51.14; 3. Faustino Jimenez, Shafter, 4:52.71. 3200: 1. Perezchica, 10:38.61; 2. Atzin Anguiano, Shafter, 10:53.62; 3. Gil, 11:02.39. 110H: 1. Richard Jennings, Taft, 17.43; 2. Jericho Gloria, Kennedy, 17.98; 3. Jesus Vaquez, Shafter, 18.28. 300H: 1. David Martinez, Arvin, 44.79; 2. Vasquez, 46.51; 3. Jennings, 46.95. 400 relay: 1. Shafter (Espericueta, Sundgren, Koa Rhodes, Guerrero), 44.29; 2. Chavez (Jorge Angulo, Andrew Celaya, Vincent Edwards, Jacob Villar), 46.92; 3. McFarland (Ansony Granados, Walter Mejia, Juan Villarreal, Byran Luis), 48.01. 1600 relay: 1. Shafter (Castro, Jimenez, Guerrero, Raymond Ornelas), 3:35.71; 2. Chavez (Hernan Lopez, Isaiah Hicks, Angulo, Celaya), 3:41.82; 3. Arvin (Eliam Bravo, Christopher Villa, Gil, Kevin Morales), 3:53.26. SP: 1. Nicholas Godbehere, Shafter, 61-04; 2. Christian Gomez, McFarland, 42-11; 3. Sebastian Pimentel, Kennedy, 41-11. DISC: 1. Godbehere, 184-07; 2. Guy Katz, Taft, 132-06; 3. Olaniyan Tatum, Shafter, 127-08. HJ: 1. Rhodes, 6-3; 2. Jose Luis Vergara, McFarland, 5-8; 3. Hazel Medina, McFarland, 5-6. PV: 1. Manuel Ayon, Kennedy, 10-6; 2. Jennings, 8-6; 3. Medina, 8-0. LJ: Ortlieb, 21-5; 2. Rhodes, 19-9; 3. Jesus Figueroa, Shafter, 19-2. TJ: 1. Jennings, 38-1; 2. Figueroa, 37-10; 3. Harvey Gonzalez, McFarland, 37-8.5.
South Yosemite League Championships
At Bakersfield High; Tuesday
Girls
Team—1. Independence 177; 2. Ridgeview 97; 3. Bakersfield Christian 89; 4. West 48; 5. Tehachapi 25; 6. Golden Valley 18.
Individual—100: 1. Tiana Grady, Independence, 12.77; 2. Alaysia Liggons, West, 13.01; 3. Janaiah Wofford, Ridgeview, 13.10. 200: 1. Tiana Grady, Independence, 26.87; 2. Alayasia Liggons, West, 26.94; 3. Zuryah Alexander, Independence, 27.90. 400: Trinity McLean, Independence, 1:01.00; 2. Amya Amey, Independence, 1:05.00; 3. Hallie Ellis, Bakersfield Christian, 1:06.00. 800: 1. Trinity McLean, Independence, 2:25.52; 2. Karly Champness, Bakersfield Christian, 2:35.31; 3. Mone Rocha, Ridgeview, 2:36.80. 1600: 1. Trinity McLean, Independence, 5:28.76; 2. Kailey Kolesar, Tehachapi, 5:35.91; 3. Karly Champness, Bakersfield Christian, 5:51.81. 3200: 1. Kailey Kolesar, Tehachapi, 12:06.45; 2. Trinity McLean, Independence, 13:18.99; 3. Mone Rocha, Ridgeview, 14:15.62. 100H: Tiana Grady, Independence, 15.54; 2. Madison Lane, Bakersfield Christian, 20.06; 3. Sidney Muralles, Independence, 21.78. 300H: 1. Tiana Grady, Independence, 48.58; 2. Sidney Muralles, Independence, 1:02.07. 400 relay: 1. West (Christina Lewis, Alaysia Liggons, Lionna Anderson, Tietuyana Edwards), 52.40; 2. Ridgeview (Kameron Manasan, Trinity Hodge, Janaiah Wofford, Jazmine Rocha), 52.71; 3. Bakersfield Christian (Hallie Ellis, Madison Lane, Emily Musolf, Kameron Wilson), 53.71. 1600 relay: 1. Independence (Jimena Rocha, Zuryah Alexander, Victoria Suarez, Amya Amey), 4:23.32; 2. Bakersfield Christian (Jordyn Toler, Karly Champness, Kelley Harris, Kameron Wilson), 4:34.43; 3. Ridgeview (Jazmine Rocha, Anicia Carrillo, Isabel Vichel Santana, Mone Rocha), 4:54.47. SP: 1. Myli Level, Ridgeview, 33-7; 2. Jhamia McGill, Independence, 31-8; 3. Maliya Castillo, Ridgeview, 31-3. DISC: 1. Myli Level, Ridgeview, 105-8; 2. Isabel Vichel Santana, Ridgeview, 96-2; 3. Hannah Changala, Independence, 84-4. HJ: 1. Ava King, Bakersfield Christian, 4-10; 2. Sidney Muralles, Independence, 3-9; 3. Aniya White, West, 3-7. PV: 1. Emily Musolf, Bakersfield Christian, 7-0; 2. Karly Champness, Bakersfield Christian, 6-6; 3. Ava King, Bakersfield Christian, 6-6. LJ: Janaiah Wofford, Ridgeview, 16-3; 2. Emily Lozano, Golden Valley, 15-5; 3. Christina Lewis, West, 15-5. TJ: 1. Christina Lewis, West, 30-10; 2. Kiera Julius, Independence, 25-5; 3. Shaimae Khan, Independence, 21-9.
Boys
Team—1. Independence 134; 2. Ridgeview 109; 3. Bakersfield Christian 96; 4. Golden Valley 53; 5. West 38; 6. Tehachapi 14.
Individual—100: 1. Nathan Perez, Bakersfield Christian, 11.34; 2. Bryson Waterman, Bakersfield Christian, 11.52; 3. Dylan Johnson, Bakersfield Christian, 11.63. 200: 1. Trey Franklin, Independence, 23.38; 2. Curtis Franklin, Independence, 24.02; 3. James Cook, Tehachapi, 24.11. 400: 1. Trey Franklin, Independence, 50.54; 2. Curtis Franklin, Independence, 51.02; 3. Chase Furtado, Bakersfield Christian, 53.82. 800: 1. Anthony Evens, Independence, 2:04.79; 2. Jorge Galindo, Ridgeview, 2:07.13; 3. Raul Sahagun, Golden Valley, 2:08.07. 1600: 1. Jorge Galindo, Ridgeview, 4:39.01; 2. Alexis Aguilar, West, 4:49.69; 3. Raul Sahagun, Golden Valley, 5:05.67. 3200: 1. Jorge Galindo, Ridgeview, 10:24.99; 2. Alexis Aguilar, West, 11:18.76; 3. Cristian Galindo Salazar, Independence, 12:32.12. 110H: 1. Braden Heath, Bakersfield Christian, 16.60; 2. Demani Sweeney, West, 16.61; 3. Jaiden Wyatt, Ridgeview, 16.64. 300H: 1. Braden Heath, Bakersfield Christian, 41.31; 2. Keandre Booth, Independence, 44.59; 3. Jaiden Wyatt, Ridgeview, 45.48. 400 relay: 1. Bakersfield Christian (Braden Heath, Bryson Waterman, Dylan Johnson, Nathan Perez), 44.05; 2. Independence (Isaiah Wilson, D’Monte Moten, Curtis Franklin, Trey Franklin), 44.35; 3. Ridgeview (Parker Straw, Ezekiel Thomas, Zamir Hall, Jovarie Hayden), 46.83. 1600 relay: 1. Independence (Curtis Franklin, Keandre Booth, Anthony Evens, Trey Franklin), 3:38.09; 2. Golden Valley (Izaak Ramos, Jessi Ibarra, Jayden Ibarra, Larry Allen), 3:41.70; 3. Ridgeview (Jorge Galindo, Ryan Lopez, Anthony Rios, Jaiden Wyatt), 3:48.44. SP: 1. Kurtis Johnson, Golden Valley, 39-4; 2. Tristan Perez, Ridgeview, 39-3; 3. Amoni Lee, Ridgeview, 38-10. DISC: 1. Kurtis Johnson, Golden Valley, 119-5; 2. Demian Garcia, Independence, 99-2; 3. Dakota Blackwell, Ridgeview, 92-6. HJ: 1. Andrew Mueller, Bakersfield Christian, 6-0; 2. Jackson Tucker, Bakersfield Christian 5-8; 3. Evan Haviland, Independence, 4-0. PV: 1. Evan Haviland, Independence, 9-6. LJ: 1. Nathan Perez, Bakersfield Christian, 21-6; 2. Nicholas Abbott, Golden Valley, 20-1; 3. Tavion James, Ridgeview, 19-3.5. TJ: 1. Ryan Lopez, Ridgeview, 40-10; 2. D’Monte Moten, Independence, 39-0; 3. Isaiah Wilson, Independence, 34-9.