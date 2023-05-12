HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: BCHS trio advance to section boys semifinals; Divisional champions crowned on track

The hits just keep coming for a trio of Bakersfield Christian boys tennis players.
The Eagles followed up their second straight section team title with a solid showing as individuals at the Central Section Championships at Reedley-Immanuel High on Friday.
Ryan Bashirtash, the No. 2 seeded singles player, and fourth-seeded doubles team of Zeb Duket and Austin Cusator each advanced to Saturday’s semifinal round.
Bashirtash defeated No. 15 Nehemiah Delgado of Sanger in his opening match, 6-1, 6-1, before cruising past Micah Goertzen of Immanuel, 6-3, 6-1 to advance to Saturday’s play. Bashirtash was fourth last year and third as a sophomore at the event.
Duket and Cusator defeated No. 13 Levi Munster and Nick Loughead from San Luis Obispo-Mission Prep, 6-3, 6-1 in their opener, and followed with a 6-3, 6-4 win over No. 5 Dominic Nguyen and Edgar Pincon of Visalia-Redwood.
The BCHS tandem will face top-seeded Ian Cabrinha and John Raj in Saturday’s semifinal match.
Tehachapi’s Calvin Hibbard, the No. 8 seed, advanced to the singles quarterfinals with a 6-2, 7-5 win over No. 16 Reuel Rivera of Tulare Union, but lost 6-3, 6-3 to No. 1 Riley King of Clovis East.
West High’s Emerson Reyes and Justin Barker each lost their opening-round singles matches.
In doubles play, Garces’ Brysen Limpias and Nico Fanucchi, the No. 10 seed, upset No. 7 Kendric Hsu and Alex Perry of Clovis North and then were eliminated by second-seeded Michael and Matthew Bedrosian of Sanger, 6-3, 6-4.
Liberty’s Bradley Campos and Keen Nguyen, the sixth-seed, lost to No. 11 Matthew McBride and Ben Burgess, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4), and Stockdale’s Mukul Anand and Will LaClare dropped their opening match.
Track and field
North High senior Verquel Turner swept both hurdles events and led his 1600 relay team to victory to highlight a solid showing for the Stars, who placed fourth as a team at the Central Section Division III Championships in Nipomo.
Turner finished the 110 hurdles in 15.52 and followed with a 41.62 in the 300 hurdles. Running the third leg for the 1600 relay, Turner teamed with Josiah Chavira, Brian Contreras and Josue Ruiz to run a 3:30.83 to easily outdistance second-place Kennedy’s 3:31.73. Delano was third in 3:33.23.
In Division II, Mia Torrecillas of Highland won the 1600 in 5:03.22, one of three area athletes to post wins. Independence’s Tiana Grady won the 100 hurdles in a PR of 14.83, finished first in the 300 hurdles at 46.00, was second in the 100 (12.37) and third in the 200 (25.86). Ridgeview’s Myli Level won the shot put in 33-7.25 and discus with a 121-8.
Bakersfield Christian’s Andrew Mueller won the boys high jump with a personal-best 6-6, with the Eagles’ Luke Ostly winning the Division III boys pole vault with a 12-8, and teammates Emily Musolf and Loa Phillips going 1-2 in the girls Pole vaults with a 9-2.
In the Division IV championships, a pair of Kern Valley athletes took first. Jayda Bushling PR’d in the girls 100 with a12.68, with teammate Daimon Dedmon winning the boys 100 in 10.69 and long jump with a 22-2.
Final results from the Division I, II and IV meets were unavailable at press time.
Swimming
The Liberty girl’s 200 medley relay team, featuring Sophia Munoz-Rodriguez, Rylie Moxham, Gracie Dean and Samara Moseley finished 10th in the prelims on opening day of the CIF State Championships at Clovis West.
The quartet placed 13th in the 200 free relay in 1:36.83, both qualifying the teams to compete in Saturday’s B-Final.
Munoz-Rodriguez finished 33rd in the 200 back (57.89) and 30th in the 100 fly (56.09), with Dean finishing 38th (57.88). Moseley placed 33rd in the 50 free (24.18) and 100 free (52.36).
Garces freshman Charlie Potter finished 32nd in the 200 IM (1:57.59). His frosh teammate, Jett Kalmikovs was 34th in the 100 back (53.37), followed by Bakersfield’s Christian’s Talan Hickman in 34th at 53.76.
Hickman was 37th in the 100 fly (50.69) and was also part of the Eagles’ boys 200 medley relay team, with Conrad Espinoza, Garrett Dillon and Mason Davis that finished 39th.