HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: BCHS trio advance to section boys semifinals; Divisional champions crowned on track

BCHS's Ryan Bashirtash, shown during Tuesday's Division II title match against Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial, advanced to the semifinals of the section individual championships on Friday.l

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

The hits just keep coming for a trio of Bakersfield Christian boys tennis players.

The Eagles followed up their second straight section team title with a solid showing as individuals at the Central Section Championships at Reedley-Immanuel High on Friday.

