The lunar calendar may have indicated that there wasn’t a Full Moon on Friday night. That distinction is apparently reserved for next week’s Harvest Moon, which is due to appear on Friday the 13th.
But something was a little off on Friday night and examples of bizarre occurrences dotted high school football landscapes all across Kern County.
For starters, Frontier scored more than 40 points — and still lost, 63-43 to Ridgeview.
Then a pair of winless teams, Arvin and Golden Valley, posted their first victories of the season — against two undefeated squads, South and Rosamond.
East lost its starting quarterback to injury, at least temporarily, and Chavez played without five defensive starters — and both teams still rallied to overcome large second-half deficits with their backups.
And, when the dust settled in Week 3, only five area teams have yet to lose a game, and three of them are in the South Sequoia League: Kennedy and Chavez are 3-0, and McFarland is 2-0. Liberty (3-0) and Bakersfield Christian (2-0) are the only other undefeated teams from Kern County’s top four leagues. Mojave won its season-opener in 8-man play.
Here’s a closer look at some of Friday’s results:
Chavez 29, Madera-Liberty 21
Cameron Huerta rushed for three touchdowns and threw for another as the Titans (3-0) rallied from a 21-7 halftime deficit to remain unbeaten. After Chavez took the lead 22-21 on a safety — the team’s second in two weeks — Huerta gave the Titans some breathing room with a 65-yard touchdown run with 3:30 left in the game. Chavez started the game without four defensive starters and lost another to injury, but held the Hawks scoreless in the second half thanks to a strong effort from reserve cornerback Raul Contreras and strong line play from Ulices Arredondo, Deny Ramirez, Tyrese Popoy and Jesus Olmedo, according to Titans coach Jesse Ortega.
East 20, Delano 17
Blades quarterback Willie Ball, a two-way player who was shaken up in the first half, scored on a 1-yard run to give East the lead for good with 3:03 to play. Andrew Almazon intercepted a Tiger pass in the end zone to protect the lead with 2:07 to play. It marked the third week in a row that the Blades rallied from a deficit entering the fourth quarter. East (2-1) fell short in last week’s 26-23 loss to West. On Friday, the Blades trailed 17-7 entering the final quarter, but moved closer on a rushing TD by Nate Martinez, his second of the game, setting up Ball’s final-minute heroics. Johnny Salazar replaced Ball late in the second quarter and led the Blades to their first scoring drive, according to coach Kasey Tittlemier. Sergio Garcia had 110 yards rushing for Delano, including a 56-yard run, and Jerrick Alestre caught a 56-yard scoring pass from Aaron Chavez and finished with six catches for 99 yards receiving. Diego Morales connected on a 38-yard field goal for the Tigers, and head coach J.D. Thompson said he was pleased with the play of linebackers Jesse Gutierrez and Fernando Rivera, and Arturo Gonzalez, who had three hurries, a sack and a forced fumble.
Ridgeview 63, Frontier 43
The Wolf Pack (2-1) scored two touchdowns in the final two minutes of the first half to blow open what had been a 22-22 tie. Ridgeview quarterback Justin Hinzo threw for 268 yards and three touchdowns, and ran for another score. He connected with Zion Hall with a 24-yard scoring pass that gave the Wolf Pack a 36-22 lead with 20 seconds left in the second quarter, and also had a 64-yard TD pass to Richard Hernandez. Hall finished with 10 receptions for 114 yards and two scores. Jaron Amos rushed for 137 yards and three TDs on 17 carries, while Alec Zendejas added 67 yards on the ground, including a 45-yard scoring run. Marcus Level replaced Hinzo late in the game at completed 4 of 5 passes for 48 yards and rushed for a score. He also had an interception on defense. Defensively, Anthony Ramirez led Ridgeview with a team-high nine tackles, a sack and a blocked punt. The Titans dropped to 1-2.
Arvin 45, Rosamond 20
The Bears notched their first victory of the season, thanks in part to some big plays from their defense. Felipe Miranda picked up a fumble and ran 70 yards for a score, and Cesar Valenzuela intercepted a pass at the goal line and returned it 100 yards for a touchdown. Gil Medina led Arvin (1-2) with 150 yards rushing and three TDs. The Roadrunners dropped to 2-1.
Taft 34, Tehachapi 12
Chad Berry rushed for 162 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries to lead the Wildcats (2-1) past the Warriors (0-3). Jacob Ellis had 153 yards receiving on three catches, including a 90-yard scoring reception from Garrett Jeffries that gave Taft a 21-6 lead just before halftime. Jeffries finished 6 of 10 passing for 175 yards. Bryce Veach added 79 yards rushing and a touchdown. Defensively, Coletin Hamblin had an interception and a team-high 11 tackles. Tehachapi quarterback Max Meza threw for 323 yards and two touchdowns to Trent Adams on 21 of 40 passing, and also rushed for 52 yards on 11 carries. Adams finished with 188 yards receiving, scoring a 72-yard and 76-yard touchdown. He also had an interception on defense. Braydon Batson had six catches for 64 yards.
Centennial 35, Merced-Golden Valley 21
Golden Hawks quarterback Max Richey led a balanced attack with 257 and four touchdowns on 14 of 21 passing, including two scores to Tyler Fimple. Bobby Barraza had a key interception just before the half that set up at scoring pass from Richey to Tristan Flores that gave Centennial (2-1) a 28-7 lead with 14 seconds left in the second quarter. Eight different players touched the ball for the Golden Hawks, with Elijah Finney leading the way on the ground with 107 yards rushing on 12 carries. Fimple finished with 118 receiving yards, while Karson McKindley added two catches for 62 yards and a TD. Defensively, Jacob Navarro was Centennial’s leading tackler and forced a fumble, lineman Carl Ramer had an interception and Eoghan Kerry had a sack and two tackles for a loss.
North 27, Shafter 13
Brian Dean rushed for 70 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Stars, who also received 100 yards on the ground from Alex Tejeda. Quarterback Ty Leist threw for 150 yards and a score on 8 of 10 passing. Alex Ruvalcaba had four catches for 60 yards, and also had a sack and tackle for a loss on defense. Roosevelt Cummings had a team-high 10 tackles and also had a sack and tackle for a loss for North (2-1). Stars coach Norm Brown was also happy with the play of two-way players, Alejandro Marquez and Gary Harris, but he did not feel like his team played its best for four quarters. The Generals dropped to 1-2.
Liberty 17, Clovis West 7
Ramon Henderson returned a kickoff 93 yards for a score at he Patriots' defense limited the Golden Eagles (2-1) to less than 50 yards rushing. Liberty (3-0) led 10-0 at the half following a field goal by Brayden Blevins and a short TD run by Prentice Boone. Damian Harless blocked a field goal attempt to close out the first half. Liberty played without starting quarterback Haden Mann, who injured his ankle last week against Ridgeview. Junior Brady Torrigiani started in his place. The Patriots fumbled on their own 1-yard line in the third quarter, which led to Clovis West's only score — a one-yard TD run after Liberty held for three plays and forced a fourth-down play to make it 10-7. Henderson took the ensuing kickoff back for a touchdown. Patriots coach Bryan Nixon was pleased with his defensive effort again, specifically his linebacker corps of Brady Anderson, Dylan Holmes and Dylan Tooker.
Kennedy 28, Highland 16
Quarterback Jose Cota rushed for 98 yards and a touchdown to help the Thunderbirds (3-0) stay undefeated. Ricardo Aguirre had 11 tackles and three sacks, and Anthony Ontiveros has 11 tackles and forced a fumble that was returned 73 yards for a score by teammate Anthony Orozco. Xavier Enciso also caused a fumble for Kennedy. The Scots dropped to 2-1.
