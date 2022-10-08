HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 8 scoreboard

Thursday's scores
Liberty 42, Stockdale 0
Liberty 42, Stockdale 0
Tehachapi 35, East 0
Chavez 49, Wasco 8
Friday's scores
Taft 47, McFarland 0
Golden Valley 28, Arvin 6
Boron 29, Rosamond 14
Burroughs at Phelan-Serrano, 7
Kern Valley 33, California City 0
North 35, Mira Monte 13
Bakersfield Christian 38, Ridgeview 7
Frontier 29, Garces 28
Centennial 21, Highland 7
Bakersfield 28, Independence 25
Shafter 56, Delano 14
South 30, West 20
Frazier Mountain 22, Mojave 14
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 289,862
Deaths: 2,556
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 283,906
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 72.43
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.19
Updated: 10/6/22
