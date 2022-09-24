 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

High school football: Week 6 scoreboard

Shafter vs taft fball-6

Taft's Richard Rodriguez looks to get past Shafter's Ernesto Guerrero in Friday night's South Sequoia League game at Shafter.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

Thursday’s scores

Arvin 41, West 20

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget