High school football: Week 6 scoreboard

Thursday’s scores
Arvin 41, West 20
Friday’s scores
Carlsbad 27, Liberty 0
San Diego-Lincoln 42, Garces 16
Bakersfield 38, Fresno-Edison 20
Bakersfield Christian 28, Tulare Western 25
Kennedy 21, Delano 0
Pasadena-La Salle 35, East 28
Taft 29, Shafter 28
Chavez 61, McFarland 0
California City 20, Rosamond 13
Visalia-Golden West 34, Tehachapi 13
Hanford-Sierra Pacific 31, Foothill 3
Lemoore 54, South 0
Wasco 45, Golden Valley 14
Ridgeview 44, North 14
Alpaugh at Mojave, late
Frazier Mountain at Lancaster Baptist, late
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 286,398
Deaths: 2,5340
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 273,186
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 72.25
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.19
Updated: 9/22/22
