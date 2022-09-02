High school football: Week 3 scoreboard, schedule

Thursday's scores
Tehachapi 30, Taft 20
Wasco 40, Porterville-Monache 20
North 41, Delano 27
Friday's games
Acton-Vazquez at California City, 7
Boron at Oro Grande-Riverside Prep, 7
Garces vs. Santa Barbara-Bishop Diego at Santa Barbara City College, 7
Rosamond at Colton, 7
East at Templeton, 7:30
Kern Valley at Arvin, 7:30
Lancaster at Burroughs, 7:30
McFarland at Porterville-Granite Hills, 8:15
Fresno-Bullard at Frontier, 8
Golden Valley at South, 8
Independence at Centennial, 8
Kennedy at Highland, 8
Porterville at Foothill, 8
Ridgeview at Stockdale, 8
Shafter at Mira Monte, 8
Visalia-Central Valley Christian at Bakersfield Christian, 8
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 279,785
Deaths: 2,523
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 269,152
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 72.32
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.33
Updated: 8/30/22
