Thursday’s scores
Kennedy 34, Highland 15
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thursday’s scores
Kennedy 34, Highland 15
Porterville 44, Foothill 0
Golden Valley 28, South 20
McFarland 19, Porterville-Granite Hills 0
Stockdale 21, Ridgeview 13
Friday’s scores
Arvin at Kern Valley, 7
Desert at Yermo-Silver Valley, 7
Oro Grande-Riverside Prep at Boron, 7
Acton-Vasquez at California City, 7
Legacy Christian Academy at Laton, 7
New Cuyama-Cuyama Valley at Frazier Mountain, 7
Kern Resource Center at Oxnard-Santa Clara, 7
Burroughs at Lancaster, 7
Del Oro at Chavez, 7:30
Centennial at Independence, 7:30
Rancho Santa Margarita-Santa Margarita at Liberty, 7:30
Moorpark at Garces, 7:30
Bakersfield Christian at Visalia-Central Valley Christian, 7:30
Frontier at Fresno-Bullard, 7:30
North at Delano, 7:30
Shafter at Bakersfield, 7:30
Tehachapi at Taft, 7:30
Templeton at East, 7:30
Saturday’s scores
Rosamond vs. Big Bear Lake-Big Bear at Big Bear Middle School, 1:30
Wasco vs. Porterville-Monache at Strathmore, 7:30
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.