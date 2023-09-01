Thursday’s scores
Kennedy 34, Highland 15
Porterville 44, Foothill 0
Golden Valley 28, South 20
McFarland 19, Porterville-Granite Hills 0
Stockdale 21, Ridgeview 13
Friday’s scores
Arvin 51, Kern Valley 8
Del Oro at Chavez, late
Centennial 42, Independence 21
Rancho Santa Margarita-Santa Margarita 34, Liberty 14
Moorpark 41, Garces 35, OT
Visalia-Central Valley Christian 56, Bakersfield Christian 25
Frontier 24, Fresno-Bullard 7
Delano 14, North 12
Shafter 31, Bakersfield 17
Tehachapi 60, Taft 0
Templeton 42, East 14
Yermo-Silver Valley 68, Desert 0
Boron 45, Oro Grande-Riverside Prep 6
California City 40, Acton-Vasquez 0
New Cuyama-Cuyama Valley at Frazier Mountain, late
Kern Resource Center at Oxnard-Santa Clara, late
Lancaster 41, Burroughs 0
Saturday’s games
Rosamond vs. Big Bear Lake-Big Bear at Big Bear Middle School, 1:30
Wasco vs. Porterville-Monache at Strathmore, 7:30
