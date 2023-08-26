Arvin vs Shafter

Arvin's Jack Kasinger (1) is brought down by Shafter's Elijah Sanchez (34) in Friday night's game.

 Joe Bergman / For The Californian

Wide receiver Jacob Patino and quarterback Colton Kaiser connected on three touchdown passes to lead Stockdale to a 31-22 victory over Kennedy on Friday night.

The victory was the first career win for first-year Mustangs coach Daron Mackey.