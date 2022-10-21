HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 10 scoreboard

Thursday’s scores
Ridgeview 46, Bakersfield 43
Stockdale 20, Independence 14
Taft 31, Wasco 20
Friday’s scores
Boron 7, Kern Valley 0
Hesperia 59, Burroughs 0
Arvin 48, Mira Monte 17
Delano 49, McFarland 0
Golden Valley 40, Foothill 7
Garces 24, Centennial 14
Bakersfield Christian 48, Highland 21
Kennedy 29, Shafter 14
Liberty 45, Frontier 7
North 29, East 7
Tehachapi 43, West 7
Bishop Union at Rosamond, late
Lone Pine at Mojave, late
Saturday’s game
Pismo Beach-Coastal Christian at Frazier Mountain, 7
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 291,206
Deaths: 2,561
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 286,030
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 72.25
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.19
Updated: 10/20/22