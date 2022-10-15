High School Football Scoreboard: Week 9

Thursday’s scores
South 35, East 14
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thursday’s scores
South 35, East 14
Delano at Wasco, canceled
Friday’s scores
Highland 21, Bakersfield 6
Garces 30, Bakersfield Christian 13
Liberty 41, Centennial 7
Arvin 21, Foothill 14
West 24, Golden Valley 19
Frontier 30, Stockdale 7
McFarland at Kennedy, canceled
Independence 25, Ridgeview 20
Chavez at Taft, canceled
Tehachapi 32, North 28
Boron 35, California City 0
Bishop Union 26, Kern Valley 6
Hesperia-Sultana 55, Burroughs 13
Saturday's games
Lone Pine at Frazier Mountain, 1
Mojave at Trona, 2:30 p.m.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 290,664
Deaths: 2,560
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 285,730
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 72.38
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.19
Updated: 10/13/22