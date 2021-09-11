High school football scoreboard: Week 4

Thursday's scores
West 19, Atascadero 13
Kennedy 41, Delano 14
Reedley-Immanuel 14, Shafter 7, game postponed in third quarter when lights went out. Will be resumed on Oct. 15
Friday's scores
Centennial 17, Santa Maria-St. Joseph 14
Stockdale 15, Independence 12
Foothill 8, Taft 6
Arvin 54, Mira Monte 35
South 15, Golden Valley 12
Highland 28, Tehachapi 18
Arcadia-Rio Hondo Prep 46, Boron 18
East 12, Chavez 6
Bakersfield Christian 14, Visalia-Golden West 3
Wasco 41, North 26
Bishop Union 68, Burroughs 0
Littlerock 63, Desert 8
Rosamond at Acton-Vasquez, late
Santa Maria-Valley Christian Academy at Frazier Mountain, late
Mojave at Lancaster Baptist, late
San Luis Obispo at California City, late
Ridgeview at Bakersfield, canceled
Saturday's games
Kern Valley at McFarland, 11 a.m.
Garces at Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial, 7:30
Concord-Clayton Valley vs. Liberty at Brentwood-Liberty, 7:30