High school football scoreboard: Week 4

20210911-bc-centennial (copy)

Centennial's Trenton Hernandez catches a long pass near the end zone versus Santa Maria-St. Joseph on Friday night.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

Thursday's scores

West 19, Atascadero 13

Kennedy 41, Delano 14

Reedley-Immanuel 14, Shafter 7, game postponed in third quarter when lights went out. Will be resumed on Oct. 15

Friday's scores

Centennial 17, Santa Maria-St. Joseph 14

Stockdale 15, Independence 12

Foothill 8, Taft 6

Arvin 54, Mira Monte 35

South 15, Golden Valley 12

Highland 28, Tehachapi 18 

Arcadia-Rio Hondo Prep 46, Boron 18

East 12, Chavez 6

Bakersfield Christian 14, Visalia-Golden West 3

Wasco 41, North 26

Bishop Union 68, Burroughs 0

Littlerock 63, Desert 8

Rosamond at Acton-Vasquez, late

Santa Maria-Valley Christian Academy at Frazier Mountain, late

Mojave at Lancaster Baptist, late

San Luis Obispo at California City, late 

Ridgeview at Bakersfield, canceled

Saturday's games

Kern Valley at McFarland, 11 a.m.

Garces at Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial, 7:30

Concord-Clayton Valley vs. Liberty at Brentwood-Liberty, 7:30

