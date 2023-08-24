Thursday's scores
Golden Valley at East, ppd
Lancaster-Paraclete 21, Garces 14
Delano 21, West 10
Liberty 49, Ridgeview 14
Desert at Foothill, late
Frontier 41, Bakersfield 0
Tehachapi 29, Highland 7
Friday's games
Del Oro at Firebaugh, 6
California City at Lindsay, 7
Kern Valley at Tollhouse-Sierra, 7
Quartz Hill at Burroughs, 7
Kennedy at Stockdale, 7:30
Shafter at Arvin, 7:30
Atascadero at North, 7:30
Los Angeles-Sotomayor at Independence, 7:30
Tulare-Mission Oak at Taft, 7:30
Santa Maria-St. Joseph at Bakersfield Christian, 7:30
Chavez vs. Porterville-Monache at Strathmore, 7:30
McFarland at Tranquillity,
