High school football scoreboard: Week 11

Kennedy High kicker Carlos Calderon attempts a conversion after a Thunderbird touchdown during Friday night's league game against Chavez High.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

Thursday’s scores

Centennial 27, Frontier 21

