High school football scoreboard: Week 11

Thursday’s scores
Centennial 27, Frontier 21
Mira Monte 27, Foothill 20
Apple Valley 56, Burroughs 2
Friday’s scores
Liberty 55, Bakersfield 3
Garces 38, Stockdale 0
Bakersfield Christian 35, Independence 14
Kennedy 21, Chavez 3
Ridgeview 56, Highland 28
Taft 21, Delano 0
Wasco 41, Shafter 35
South 30, North 23
West 20, East 13
Rosamond 14, California City 13
Boron at Bishop, late
Mojave at Lancaster-Desert Christian, late
Saturday’s game
Frazier Mountain at Santa Clarita Christian, 6:30
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 291,898
Deaths: 2,561
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 286,292
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 72.20
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.19
Updated: 10/27/22