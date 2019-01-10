The Southern California Mens Gymnastics Association will hold the 2019 West Coast Team Challenge this weekend at the American Kids Sports Center’s northwest facility in Bakersfield.
Action start Friday at 4 p.m. with Level 10 gymnasts competing — one below Olympic level.
Levels 5 through 7 gymnasts will compete on Saturday starting at 8:50 a.m. Team challenges will take place Sunday, starting at 8:25 a.m.
About 400 youth gymnasts are expected to compete, coming from throughout California including Bakersfield. There will also be competitors from other parts of the western United States.
Past competitors have gone on to compete in the Olympics and for major NCAA programs.
