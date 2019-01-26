Make that eight straight victories.
The Bakersfield Condors beat the Tucson Roadrunners 3-1 on Saturday afternoon in Tucson to head into the AHL All-Star break with the longest win streak in their AHL franchise history. The eighth straight win also ties Bakersfield with San Diego for the longest stretch in the AHL this season and ends a grueling stretch of hockey that saw the Condors play 13 games in four different states and six different cities over 25 days.
“I can’t say enough about our group,” Condors coach Jay Woodcroft said. “They accepted the challenge about the sprint to the All Star break. We found ways to win games in different ways — on the road, at home, against teams ahead of us in the standings.”
The victory lifted the Condors (24-15-2-1) into second place in the Pacific Division.
Rookie goaltender Shane Starrett, who stopped 30 of 31 shots on Friday night, was back in net less than 17 hours later and stopped 31 of 32 shots to run his record to 12-3-3.
All-Star Joe Gambardella had a pair of goals to extend his scoring streak to six games (7g, 3a) and veteran Ryan Spooner, in his second game with Bakersfield after being sent down from Edmonton, had a goal.
“Today’s effort is one of those tight-knit brotherhood, no short cuts type of game,” Woodcroft said. “It was nice to see our players lay everything on the line.”
Gambardella opened the scored 4:29 into the second period when the puck glanced off his skate following a shot by Caleb Jones from the left point. Spooner make it 2-0 just 23 seconds later off a feed from Ryan Stanton. Tucson’s Adam Helewka scored at 7:25 to make it a one-goal game.
Gambardella scored his 19th goal of the season with four seconds left. That ties him for the team lead with Josh Currie who had his goal-scoring streak end at seven games.
Bakersfield killed off all six Tucson power plays, including two in the final eight minutes.
Gambardella and Cooper Marody headed to Springfield, Mass. following the game to participate in the The Lexus AHL All Star Classic. The skills competition portion of the two-day event takes place Sunday at 4 p.m. The All Star Challenge is Monday at 4 p.m. and can be viewed live on the NHL Network or on AHLTV.
The Condors return to action on Friday night at Rabobank Arena when they host Iowa.
