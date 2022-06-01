Hiatus due to pandemic, pregnancy didn't ground BC jumper Clark this season

Bakersfield College jump coach Houston Courtney had one word for Zaila Clark when she said she wanted to come back to the track team last August: “impossible.”
It wasn’t just that Clark had been away from the team for a while, although by the time track and field started again this spring, it would be more than two years since her last time competing. A long layoff, certainly, but not all that unusual in the pandemic era.
No, Clark was a special case. In November 2020, she had given birth to a son, Cam. And here she was less than a year later, eager to return to the Renegades.
“I just said, ‘Maybe you need to think about this in January, get your stuff together,’” Courtney recalled. “And she said, ‘No, no, no, I’ll be fine.’”
So she was fine. With the aid of a veritable village of supporters — Clark lists her parents, her son’s father, his parents, her track coaches and more — she not only worked her way back up to her pre-pandemic pre-pregnancy standard, but, with Cam in attendance, won the triple jump event at the SoCal Championships on May 13.
“It was ecstatic,” Clark said. “It was like the best day — the second-best day of my life.”
Courtney had helped convince Clark to attend BC after she won the triple jump event at the Mt. San Antonio College Relays high school division as a senior at Independence in 2018. The pair quickly built a highly compatible working relationship.
“She allows you to help direct her to better herself,” Courtney said. “She doesn’t fight you on anything that’s said. She knows she’s free to say anything she wants that’s going to help us both.”
Clark's receptiveness to coaching allowed Courtney to “make a few changes so that her body could adjust to the pounding it was taking through her hop, step and jump.”
Clark breezed through a “super fast” 2018-19 season. Without much awareness of the relative importance of the meets she was competing in, she said, she was able to have fun instead of being anxious. That produced a successful campaign in which she finished first in the triple jump at four meets, then came in fourth at SoCal (clearing 38 feet) and fifth at the state championships despite regressing by over a foot.
It was a productive freshman year with plenty of room for improvement.
“I was so eager to come back,” Clark said, “because I knew from my results that I did the season before that, I was like, ‘This is it … It’s my time to be on top and really dominate this season.’”
Clark did not end up jumping in the Renegades' five meets between Jan. 25 and Feb. 29 of 2020, before their season came to a screeching halt.
“I was just devastated,” Clark said, “but I didn’t want to stop because I felt like I belonged out there on the track.”
And so, entering a changed world with a 9-month-old baby, she went back to Courtney over a year later.
“She kept telling me, September, October, ‘Are we ever going to do any jumps?’” he recalled. “And I’m like, ‘No.’”
But after considering Allyson Felix, the Olympic sprinter who came back to competition eight months after a life-threatening pregnancy, Courtney consulted with some doctors and started to ease Clark back in, late in October.
Gone was the brisk pace and carefree attitude of her freshman year. She had to start jumping off boxes two or three feet apart, Courtney said.
“At the beginning, I was so bad, it was so crazy,” she said. “I had to put extra time into the sport — I would be out there from when practice started at 2:30, to 6 (p.m.) after everyone already headed out at 4.”
Clark said it was also difficult to reintegrate herself into the team given the personnel turnover. But when she let herself get close, she said, “I added so many people to my family this year.”
With their support, she ramped up from one track meet to the next. She debuted at Feb. 11 around 34 feet, then was back up at 35 by mid-March and 36 by April.
“I really kind of kept her building slow,” Courtney said. “We were trying to literally look at the schedule and see where we can actually peak.”
Their target was the SoCal Championships in Moorpark. By the Western State Conference Championships, Clark had passed 37, exceeding her mark from three years earlier.
She was right on track.
“The week of Southern Cal finals, she got a strain out of nowhere,” Courtney said.
Their focus shifted to just qualifying for the state meet, rather than going all out. Courtney was concerned about Clark jumping at all. He said he tried to have her mom dissuade her from competing. But once again, Clark was fine.
What resulted was her best mark of the year: 38 feet, seven inches. A championship after the agonizing climb back up.
“I’m so happy that I pushed myself that hard,” she said.
The state meet was an anticlimax in comparison. It was uncharacteristically cold for late May in Walnut, Clark was anxious, and she dropped back down below 37 feet. Fifth place, just like 2019.
“I have to see it as, ‘Wow. You had an incredible season, and it’s OK,’” she said. “Everybody makes mistakes. But I can’t sit around and be upset after fifth place.”
That brought her BC career to an end, but she doesn’t feel she’s done yet. Courtney said she’ll be competing in a meet in Chula Vista on June 11.
“We truly believe that she can go at least a foot or more further without all the pressure,” he said.
The conclusion didn’t take the shine off the improbable season for Clark.
“This season was the best season I’ve ever (gone) through,” she said. “Because I had the most amazing people around me to see me jump.
“It’s a freaking dream to be able to take my kid up there at the SoCal Championships and take a picture with him, with me on top.”