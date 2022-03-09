Heroic defensive effort falls short for CSUB women against top-seeded Hawaii

HENDERSON, Nev. — For the second day in a row, Cal State Bakersfield had the ball with 15 seconds remaining trailing by one point.
Just like on Tuesday, it didn't go according to plan, but this time the Roadrunners didn't get their cathartic, game-winning moment.
The Roadrunners worked the ball to Jayden Eggleston, but Hawaii star Amy Atwell forced her to take an underhanded shot from an odd angle. It sailed over the hoop into a cluster of players and out of bounds, and was ruled CSUB ball.
From under the basket with nine seconds left, CSUB got the look it wanted: a hook shot for Vanessa Austin against Jacque David. But she hit the front rim. The ball bounced off Atwell and David and to Eggleston, but the Rainbow Wahine ripped it away.
By the time Andie Easley won possession, she was behind the basket with no time remaining. And so Hawaii escaped with a 48-47 win Wednesday at the Dollar Loan Center.
"We gave it our best shot," Eggleston said, "and when your best shot isn't good enough, it hurts."
She led all scorers with 18 points and added seven rebounds, spending much of the game one-on-one with the Big West Player of the Year Atwell, who posted just four points on 1-for-7 shooting.
"Going into this game, we had to take Amy out of the game as well as No. 15, Daejah (Phillips)," Austin said. "That was the goal, and we just really locked in. We had to take it possession by possession."
With Atwell neutralized, Phillips (nine points) and Olivia Davies (11 points, six rebounds) were left to drive to the basket repeatedly.
"They really took us out of what we wanted to do," Hawaii coach Laura Beeman said. "They slowed it down, they were aggressive and physical."
CSUB adjusted in its fourth chance to beat the Rainbow Wahine this season, but it ended in the same outcome, and for the second year in a row the Roadrunners fell short in the tournament against Hawaii.
"I don't want to play a team four times again, please," Beeman said. "That's a bit much."
The Roadrunners started completely flat on offense Wednesday and trailed by 10 in the first quarter. They struggled to chip away at the deficit all game but used a 13-1 run to take a 45-40 lead with four minutes left.
However, a series of late fouls and poor offensive execution for CSUB allowed Hawaii to rally, with Phillips' drive with 1:12 remaining resulting in the go-ahead shot, and setting up that chaotic final scrum.
After the game, McCall said Beeman told him she felt CSUB deserved to win. And he agreed.
"With every ounce of blood in my body, I believe that," he said.
The Rainbow Wahine built a lead early in a sequence that began with Nae Nae Calhoun going coast-to-coast to convert a layup and draw a foul from Tatyanna Clayburne. She missed the ensuing free throw, but Phillips wrestled a rebound from Eggleston and kicked it out to Meilani McBee, who connected from deep to make it 14-4.
Before the quarter ended, though, Eggleston found Easley for a 3-pointer to kick off an 11-3 run. Eggleston then converted a three-point play herself and sank one from deep late in the shot clock to bring the Roadrunners within two points of Hawaii, which went nearly five minutes without a field goal.
But the Roadrunners’ struggles were even more pronounced. At halftime, trailing just 24-19, Eggleston was 4-for-9 to lead all scorers with 10 points, while the rest of the squad was 1-for-17.
In the third quarter Calhoun made a pair of plays to boost Hawaii's lead. First she pulled off a crossover to set up an easy layup, then Davies got space from an Atwell screen and found Calhoun open from deep. She converted to make it 37-28. McCall took a timeout to prevent further damage.
With Hawaii up 39-33, Calhoun missed on a pair of drives early in the fourth quarter. That left room for the Roadrunners to embark on a lengthy run, with Easley rattling in a 3-pointer and Saxon converting a layup after breaking the Wahine's press to make it suddenly 45-40 in CSUB's favor.
But Hawaii got its first field goal of the quarter from a pull-up jumper by David, Davies and David got to the line and Phillips scored in the paint to give Hawaii the lead once and for all.
That brought the Roadrunners' run to an end, and with it the careers of a resilient senior class of Austin, Jasmin Dixon, Easley, Eggleston and Saxon.
As Hawaii moves on to the semifinals, CSUB finishes the season at 5-20.