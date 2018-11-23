Cameron Hebig scored a pair of goals as the Condors beat the Ontario Reign 4-2 on Friday night in Ontario.
It was the sixth win the last eight games for the Condors, who host Tucson tonight at 7 in the 20th annual Teddy Bear Toss game.
The Reign took a 1-0 lead 7:42 into the game on a goal by Matt Roy with Hebig tying the game 9:51 into the second off a feed from Kailer Yamamoto.
The Condors took the game over in the third with three straight goals. Jesse Puljujarvi got his second when he fired in a rebound of an Ethan Bear blast 39 seconds into the period; Hebig registered his team-high ninth goal at 5:14 with an assist from Evan Polei; and Josh Currie hit an empty net with 1:35 left for a 4-1 lead. Brad Morrison scored for Ontario with 10 seconds left.
Al Montoya made several big saves for the Condors in the third period, and wound up stopping 28 shots.
Cooper Marody, who played with the Edmonton Oilers on Friday in Anaheim, was assigned to the Condors after that game and was with the team in Ontario. Marody had six points in five games with the Condors.
