To some high school athletes, playing at the junior college level can have a “dirty” connotation. Some athletes are willing to take any other opportunity if it means not going to a community college, according to former Bakersfield College wide receiver Cameron Roberson.
He felt that way after he graduated from Garces in 2017. But Roberson’s scholarship offers from Division I Football Championship Subdivision schools Weber State and Montana State didn’t line up with his football dreams.
The two FCS school wanted Roberson to play defensive back. He wanted to play wide receiver. So Roberson did what he once considered unthinkable, opting to go to BC.
Two seasons later, Roberson’s decision appears to have paid off. He finished his career eighth in school history with 76 career receptions. He was also named an All-American as a punt returner this season.
Following a visit to the school last weekend, Roberson accepted a scholarship offer to play wide receiver and returner at the University of Massachusetts — a Division I Football Bowl Subdivision team (the top level).
Roberson is scheduled to leave Sunday for Amherst, Mass. with classes starting Tuesday.
“Coming out of high school, my whole mindset was 'I’m not going to BC,'” Roberson said. “... BC matured me physically and mentally and it gave me a glimpse of what college football is like and I think I’m ready.”
In two years with the Renegades, Roberson had 852 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He also rushed for three touchdowns and returned six kickoffs and punts for touchdowns.
He was a “mediocre slot receiver” prior to his time at BC, Roberson said. Then he learned not to rely solely on his speed to get open. Now, he’s able to use head fakes to manipulate corners and he’s not always looking for the big play.
“Not only is he a special player, but he’s a special kid,” BC head coach Jeff Chudy said. “He’s got great character. He’s one of those guys that as a coach, you’ll always remember.”
UMass “came out of nowhere” to offer Roberson. It was a good first offer to have, he thought, hoping more would come in. Eastern Kentucky (FCS) extended an offer, too. Utah State (FBS) and BYU (FBS) entered the recruiting process late, Roberson said, but they did not want to bring him aboard until the summer.
Roberson wanted to sign immediately to wherever he ended up so he could enroll from the spring, start practice and learn the playbook. He feared falling behind before the 2019 season.
So he looked up UMass online, reading about former receiver Andy Isabella, who was a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award in 2018 — an award given to the nation’s best wide receiver. The new coaching staff at UMass told Roberson they will run a spread offense with Roberson in the slot.
Roberson took his official visit during the second weekend in January. He liked the “little colonial town,” “state-of-the-art facilities,” and did not mind that it was 10 degrees Fahrenheit.
It was a risk, opting for two years of junior college football instead of taking the scholarships offered to him out of high school. But now Roberson is about to embark on the next stage of his career.
“Hard work does pay off and that’s what I’m bringing to UMass,” Roberson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.