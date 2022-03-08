Hawaii awaits CSUB in second round of women's tournament

HENDERSON, Nev. — Cal State Bakersfield women's basketball coach Greg McCall would love to bask in the feeling of a hard-earned tournament win for just a little bit longer, if he can possibly help it.
After a season that featured three months without a win, seven COVID-19 cancellations and so one game played between Dec. 12 and Jan. 19, it's hard to blame him for just wanting to revel in the glory of Vanessa Austin's buzzer-beater to take down CSUN.
"You just wouldn't imagine a lot of the things that this team has gone through throughout the season," he said after the game Tuesday.
But the breakneck pace of the Big West Conference tournament is such that the Roadrunners still need to win three more games in four days to earn a previously unthinkable berth in the NCAA Tournament. If they can win Wednesday, they will get a day off. But because they entered as the No. 9 seed, they have drawn the conference's top team this year: Hawaii.
Many teams had some measure of success against CSUB in conference play this year, but Hawaii was on another level. The Rainbow Wahine played the Roadrunners three times this year — they added an extra matchup due to CSUB's COVID cancellations — and won them all by an average margin of 13 points.
That's not even including what happened 364 days ago, when the Rainbow Wahine, then just a No. 5 seed, beat CSUB 81-67 to bounce the Roadrunners from last year's conference tournament.
Hawaii took an enormous step forward this season, winning 10 straight conference games (excluding UC San Diego) to close its regular season. Coach Laura Beeman, who was in attendance at Tuesday's game scouting prospective opposition, earned her second Big West Coach of the Year honor for the campaign.
It helped that Amy Atwell elevated her game to otherworldly levels, averaging 18 points a game to lead the conference — two points more than CSUB's Jayden Eggleston — driven by excellent outside shooting. The Roadrunners actually held her to nine points in their first meeting, but gave up 33 in the next, the second-best single-game scoring performance by a Big West player all year.
The Australian forward, who was named the conference's player of the year Monday, leads Hawaii on the glass with just under seven rebounds per game. Also like Eggleston, she is an extremely consistent free-throw shooter.
The Rainbow Wahine's second option, Daejah Phillips, may have more in common with Eggleston, however. They are both alumnae of Las Vegas's Centennial High School, just 22 miles as the crow flies from the Dollar Loan Center. Phillips earned an honorable mention from the conference for averaging 11 points per game, doing most of her damage off the bench — although Austin won Sixth Player of the Year.
Maybe it was just the high of having beaten CSUN in such dramatic fashion, but Austin projected confidence entering the quarterfinals.
“Hawaii has been a great competitor this year, but you love a good challenge," she said. "So we’re ready, I think we’re ready.”
With Hawaii well-rested, the Roadrunners will return to the court to take on the Rainbow Wahine at 12 p.m. Wednesday.