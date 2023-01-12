Harvick's local legacy remains strong as he prepares to leave national racing

The racing world at large got introduced to Kevin Harvick when he joined the NASCAR Cup Series in 2001. But Bakersfield, and his native Oildale in particular, knew him well long before then.
For Allen Montes, who worked in racing as a crew chief and at the fire department with Harvick's father, "Kevin was a little kid working around the shop, when he was like 10, 11 years old.”
“I think everybody chases the dream of being a big famous racecar driver," Montes said, "but Kevin showed at such an early age, when he was even back racing go-karts, just how good he was, just how much talent he had.”
The Kern County racing community had the chance to watch their favorite son climb the ranks, as Kern County Raceway General Manager Larry Collins recounted, from go-karts to late models to the Southwest Tour Series and further up through NASCAR's lower level circuits.
"The next thing you know he’s driving for Richard Childress and then taking the place of Dale Earnhardt Sr.," Collins said.
Replacing the late Earnhardt was Harvick's entry point to the highest level of racing. He announced Thursday that he will retire after the 2023 season, making it 23 years total in NASCAR, one Cup Series title (in 2014) and a chance to reach the playoffs for a 14th straight year.
“He was one of the few drivers during his time period that made it to that level on his talent, and it’s just like in almost any sport," said Collins, whose family's now-defunct Mesa Marin Raceway helped Harvick get his start. "A lot of times it’s that opportunity, being in the right place at the right time, and then when you’re given that opportunity, you perform at the level that needs to keep you there.”
By maintaining such a consistent presence on the national stage, Harvick “helped kind of revitalize and keep Bakersfield, (and) the southwestern region of California, kind of a hub for racing on the West Coast," said fellow local racer Derek Thorn.
Sometimes, his contributions to Kern County have been more direct. Harvick and his foundation helped raise money in 2008 for a new fieldhouse at North High, to be used by the wrestling team for which he had once competed and even reached the state championships.
"In wrestling, you can’t get rattled or you get beat … I kind of saw that in racing with him," Collins said. "He didn’t get rattled, he stayed focused on the task, and we know the story."
Five years later, he further bolstered Stars athletics by donating equipment to the boys and girls golf teams.
“He was so down-to-earth, and he appreciated and recognized his roots," said Alan Paradise, the principal at the time. "He never forgot North High School, and he made so many contributions to the students at North. It would take a long time to go through the list of things that he’s done for North High.”
Paradise added that a lot of Harvick's work "behind the scenes" for North went unnoticed because he didn't crave the attention.
Harvick will always draw attention at the racetrack, though, and during his NASCAR tenure, his visits to Bakersfield have been memorable occasions. Collins recalled one early crowd, after his ascension in 2001, greeting him "like Elvis had entered the building."
“It lets people know that he’s still interested in his hometown, and he’s still available," Montes said. "It boosts the local interest for the local racers.”
Harvick lives in Charlotte, N.C., but by all accounts, his ties to home remain intact.
“If I’m eating at El Sombrero, his favorite Mexican restaurant," Montes said, "I’ll send him a picture, and he’ll comment like, ‘Man, we don’t have Mexican food like that in North Carolina.’”
