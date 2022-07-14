Hansen reflects on return to beach volleyball, championship win with USC

After the games are played, the winners fêted and the trophies awarded, there’s one particularly cathartic moment that awaits the NCAA beach volleyball champions.
“There’s just a big straight line, no fans or anything,” Emily Hansen said, “and you absolutely book it with your team running full send into the water.”
The idea of Hansen reaching this moment, let alone playing volleyball again, wearing a USC uniform or winning a national championship, was out of the question less than a year ago. The Centennial and Cal State Bakersfield star had torn her Achilles tendon in a spring scrimmage against UC Riverside, graduated college and was angling for a career with the California Highway Patrol.
But after a brisk six-month recovery and an immediate return to training, Hansen set up a meeting with CSUB indoor coach Giovana Melo and explained that she wanted to transfer and use her bonus year of eligibility to play beach volleyball again. Immediately, Melo was ready to help Hansen with the process, as tough as it was to see a four-year standout go.
“We talk about this as a program: I empower them, as a coach, to be who they wanna be, and do what they wanna do,” Melo said.
The decision paid dividends for Hansen. Within a month, she connected with USC assistant coach Gustavo Rocha; by New Year’s Eve she was in Los Angeles; and in May, after playing a few matches along the way, Hansen became an NCAA national champion as the Trojans beat Florida State 3-1.
“That was hands down one of the best experiences I will ever have,” Hansen said. “The atmosphere of the NCAAs is insane. There’s so much unpredictability.”
Hansen had spent years building up a college resume that made her appealing to the Trojans. In indoor volleyball, Melo leveraged her unique athleticism and made what she called a “no-brainer” decision to convert her from setter to opposite hitter. Though undersized for the position at 5-foot-8, she built up her attacking prowess year after year, peaking as a junior with 1.84 kills per set and a .147 hitting percentage, before her senior season was canceled due to the pandemic.
On the beach, she bookended her career with a pair of All-Big West honors, though she had her best record at 7-2 when paired with Hana Makonova as a junior. That pairing made CSUB’s recently unveiled All-Decade Team.
CSUB beach coach Cesar Benatti emphasized that Emily’s intangibles complemented her physical skills well: ”Before she got to being a great player, she’s always been a great person.”
In her senior season, spring 2021, Hansen periodically moved up to the No. 1 spot with her partner Makonova. One such game came against USC on March 18, when the pair lost a narrow 17-21, 18-21 contest to Tina Graudina and Sammy Slater.
That must have put her on the Trojans’ radar, and by the end of the year, Hansen was set to join the team. She wrapped up her season coaching JV and freshman volleyball at Garces, then embarked on her new journey in Los Angeles, pursuing a master’s degree in criminal justice and returning to the sand.
“It’s a big honor for me, actually,” Benatti said, “to see someone that was part of our program moving on to a bigger, better program … It shows that our job is being well done and we’re headed in a great direction.”
Hansen spent practically every moment of her first week with teammates Hailey Harward and Julia Scoles, practicing and getting acclimated. A couple stints in quarantine due to COVID exposures slowed Hansen down, but she was ready to get practicing in January.
The top-ranked Trojans got off to a predictably excellent start to the season, shaking off an early loss to UCLA — their only defeat of the year — to win their next eight matches by a combined 35-2 margin.
As a role player for USC, it took Hansen until the following game, the 11th of the year, to see action, and she paired with Shannon Scully at No. 5 but lost a hotly contested three-set result.
She had an immediate chance at redemption on March 22, when CSUB came to town. Bumped up to the No. 3 spot and paired with Megan Kraft, Hansen took on her four-year roommate and best friend, Brooke Boiseau, who was partnered with Anna Unke.
“That was just really, truly something special, to get to play her,” Hansen said. “Anna had only been in the program for a year but she had quickly become a very close friend of mine as well.”
Hansen and Kraft won 21-10, 23-21, in her sole non-exhibition win of the season. She finished 3-1 overall, playing with three different partners, a departure from her CSUB tenure.
Hansen traveled with USC to the double-elimination national championships in Gulf Shores, Ala., where the Trojans polished off their first four opponents, including Florida State and UCLA, then didn’t know until warmups started whether it would rematch the Seminoles or Bruins in the final.
It turned out to be the Seminoles. And with USC up 2-1, Scoles and Delaynie Maple pulled away for a 21-12 second-set win to clinch the Trojans’ second straight championship.
“Afterward was absolutely awesome,” Hansen said. “We got to cut the nets, you get the hat and the shirt and you go through the little ceremony.” And then, of course, you hightail it into the Atlantic Ocean.
Now, Hansen is in summer school, hosting volleyball camps at Bakersfield Christian and, as it turns out, still playing volleyball — she’s taken part in Association of Volleyball Professionals beach events in Denver and Waupaca, Wis., and will continue her path in Atlantic City, N.J., this month. Whatever else happens, she’ll always be among the few Bakersfield athletes with a collegiate national championship.
“They dominated every opponent that they played against,” Benatti said, “and to be a part of something that big is amazing.”