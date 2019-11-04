Stockdale’s Iris Han won the Central Section Golf Championships on Monday by shooting a one-under par 71 at River Island Golf Club in Porterville.
Han, a sophomore, is coming off a dominant performance in her SWYL championship victory last week. On Monday she fired home four birdies on the day to take home the Central Section title.
Han was four shots ahead of second-place Meredith McDougal (San Joaquin Memorial). Frontier’s Amy James finished in third place with a score of 76.
James helped guide the Titans to a runner-up finish with a team score of 442 on the day. The Titans — who’s six-player team on Monday consisted of James, Maci Mills, Kendall Blunt, Allison Bailey, Thalia Nguyen and McKenzie Dalrymple — won the SWYL title, the South Area championship, and scored well at Monday's Central Section Tournament.
The team will now take the course at the Southern California Regionals in Pasadena next Wednesday.
Clovis West won the team title with a score of 428.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.