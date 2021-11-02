Han finishes as runner-up at section girls golf tournament, advances to regionals with Frontier's Hamstreet and Bailey

Stockdale senior Iris Han fell just one stroke short of a three-peat, finishing second at the Central Section Girls Golf Championships at Kern River Golf Course on Monday.
Han, the two-time defending champion at the event, finished with an even-par 72, just behind Clovis North’s Maddie Reed.
With the runner-up finish, Han qualified for next week’s SoCal Regional tournament, along with Frontier’s Faith Hamstreet and Allison Bailey. The regionals are scheduled for Nov. 11 at Brookside Golf Course in Pasadena.
Reed’s victory was just the third from a player outside of Kern County in the last eight years. Stockdale’s Lexi Keene won in 2014 and 2016, Madi Daniel from Bakersfield Christian finished first in 2017 and Han won in 2019 and the spring of 2021.
Hamstreet finished fourth overall with a four-over 76, with Bailey scoring an 81 to earn a spot in regional play.
Garces finished fifth among the eight teams at the event. Anjelika Stevens shot a team-best 88, with Malia Giummara and Julia Hernandez finishing one stroke back. Hailey Shaw shot a 91, with Tara Miller finishing the team scoring with a 95.
Clovis West won the team event for the ninth straight year, finishing 14 shots better than second-place Clovis-Buchanan. The two teams will represent the section at the regional tournament.
Frontier’s Maci Mills scored an 88, one shot better than Bakersfield Christian Kendall Chao, Centennial’s Taylor Eldridge and Stockdale’s Amelia Desmarais.
Jacqueline Paradise of Stockdale shot a 90, with Bakersfield High sisters Meah and Kali Figueroa finishing with a 90 and 91, respectively. Liberty’s Ryder Hale was one stroke back with a 92.