Halevy ties school goal mark, leads Garces past Villa Park in SoCal Regional soccer opener

Senior Alex Halevy scored two goals and the Garces boys soccer team took control in the second half to defeat Villa Park 3-2 in the opening round of the Southern California Division III Regional playoffs on Tuesday at Tobias Field.
The No. 2 seeded Rams, who are now 4-1 in SoCal Regional play in the last three years, advanced to host No. 3 Riverside-Norte-Vista (16-2-1) in Thursday’s semifinal matchup at 7 p.m.
With the two goals, Halevy — the BVarsity co-player of the year last season — tied Ebu Ekpemogu’s school record with his 42nd and 43rd goals in 14 games this season. Ekpemogu scored 43 in 32 games during the 2018-19 season, the same year the Rams won the SoCal D-V regional title.
Halevy’s second goal, with 25 minutes left in the game, put Garces up for good in what had been a see-saw game up to that point.
The Rams (14-0), fell behind twice in the first half, but each time they had an answer.
The Spartans (14-2-3) scored just five minutes into the game, but Halevy responded with a goal of his own five minutes later to even the score at 1-1.
Villa Park, which suffered their first loss of the season in the Southern Section Division 3 final on May 22, took the lead again with 12 minutes left in the first half, but Eli Toppila scored the equalizer two minutes later as the teams entered halftime tied at 2-2.
In other boys action, No. 3 Highland lost to visiting No. 6 Santa Monica, 1-0 in the Division IV opener.
In Division V girls play, Arvin’s season came to an end with a 3-0 loss to top-seeded Ventura St. Bonaventure.
Sophomore Leilani Armenta scored all three goals for the Seraphs (10-3-1), giving her 10 in six playoff games this year.
The Bears (11-2) trailed 1-0 at the half, after Armenta scored on a header off a corner kick from Allesia Spies, 10 minutes into the game.
Armenta padded her team’s lead with 10 minutes left in regulation when she stole the ball and then dribbled 20 yards before blasting the ball into the bottom left corner of the net.
She completed the hat trick when she broke free with a run deep into the Bears side of the field, pushed the ball to the right of Arvin keeper Celia Munoz and deposited the ball into the left top of the goal to complete the game’s scoring.
Armenta was the starting kicker on St. Bonaventure’s football team where she was 19 of 21 on extra points and also made a 29-yard field goal. The points were the first in school history for a female player.
Arvin is now 1-3 in the SoCal Regionals the past three seasons, losing three straight since defeating Venice on penalty kicks in 2019.