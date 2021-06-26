Gutierrez's grand slam powers Ridgeview comeback to win SoCal Regional baseball title

On Thursday, junior right-hander Jacob Gutierrez tossed a complete-game, three-hitter to helped lead Ridgeview to the Southern California Division IV Regional final.
In Saturday’s title game, Gutierrez’s contribution came with the bat.
With his team trailing 4-1 in the fifth inning, Gutierrez breathed new life into the Wolf Pack with a grand slam, and sophomore Bradley Perez held top-seeded Simi Valley-Royal scoreless over the last four innings to help Ridgeview hold on for a 5-4 victory to secure its first regional championship.
“Jacob’s been doing it on the mound all year, and at the plate,” said Ridgeview coach Jason Hunsaker of Gutierrez who was 7-2 with a 1.17 ERA and also led the team with a .385 batting average and 24 RBIs. “He’s probably my best hitter consistently. He just got on one and it carried over the fence.”
At first glance, Hunsaker wasn’t sure if Gutierrez’s blast had the distance.
“It was like from a movie, ‘too high, too high,’ up in the air,” Hunsaker said. “But it just kept carrying. Once I saw the left fielder turn around, and he slipped and fell on the ground in front of the fence, I knew it was over. It was crazy.”
Following Gutierrez’s third home run of the season, the Highlanders (24-6) had a chance to win the game in the seventh when they loaded the bases against Perez with a two-out rally with two walks and a single. But Perez enticed a Royal player to ground out to Gutierrez, who stepped on third base to end the game.
“He just kept getting out of trouble, inning after inning,” said Hunsaker of Perez. “That was a good team. They’re a really good team.”
After Perez's second walk of the inning that loaded the bases, Hunsaker decided to pay a visit to his young right-hander.
“I thought his arm might have been getting a little tired so I went out to talk to him,” Hunsaker said. “He said he was feeling fine and I told him to go right after them and let them hit it. We have one of the best defensive teams in the state to back you up. And then the third pitch to the next batter, he hit a ground ball to third base.”
Although he was admittedly on edge a bit during the final inning, Hunsaker said he tried to keep it together.
“I tried to keep calm, and show no emotion to keep my boys calm,” Hunsaker said.
But once his team recorded the final out, Hunsaker was free to let his emotions out and immediately ran down the right field line to hug his wife and kids, celebrating with his team’s parents along the way.
“It still hasn’t really hit me yet, what we just did,” Hunsaker said. “It was just pure excitement. My legs gave out. My legs felt like Jell-O.”
The Highlanders took a 2-0 lead on a two-run home run by Troy May in the bottom of the first, added another in the second on an RBI-groundout by RJ Feigenbaum and extended the lead to 4-0 with a run-scoring single by Mason Payne in the third.
Ridgeview (14-10) closed the gap when Ethan Trejo drove in Gutierrez with a double in the fourth, setting Gutierrez up for his heroics.
“When we scored our first run that kind of got the momentum going,” Hunsaker said. “We were kind of struggling a little bit there and started putting our heads down a little bit. But we’ve been in this spot all year so we were used to coming back. So that hit and that run really got us going.”
Perez entered the game with one out in the second inning, but kept the Highlanders in check, giving up only a run despite allowing five hits and walking four in 5 ⅔ innings. He struck out five to improve to 2-0.
“It’s just been a crazy ride,” Hunsaker said. “I’m proud of my boys, my players. I’m going to miss my seniors a lot because I’ve had four of them since they were freshmen. And they mean a lot to me. They’re just good kids. I’ve been really blessed with my job.”