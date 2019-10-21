Can you believe another basketball season is here? We are ready to MAKE OUR MARK during our last season in the Western Athletic Conference.
The amount of progress Cal State Bakersfield men’s basketball has made recently has been nothing short of remarkable. Since head coach Rod Barnes took over the program for the 2011-12 season, the Roadrunners have qualified for postseason play four times including three times in the last four seasons. With that much success, we are confident that we are moving away from a goal of postseason play and making playing late into March a tradition.
The 2019-20 season is shaping up to be one for the record books. Coach Barnes has several talented, veteran Roadrunners returning to the Icardo Center this year. He has also brought in a number of experienced student-athletes who will be making their CSUB debuts and look to add great depth to an already strong squad. Did you know that the Roadrunners are one of the most experienced teams in the country this season with nine upperclassmen? All nine upperclassmen are juniors!
All summer long I have been thinking about the moment, eagerly awaiting the days from November to March when the stands are packed and the crowds are roaring for our Roadrunners. Our team needs your support to fight its way through one of the toughest schedules in the NCAA and to defend our unique, blue Kern Schools Court! Coming into the 2019-20 season, the men’s basketball team has an all-time record of 236-39 (.858) in this building and we are excited to close in on our 250th win.
We want to invite everyone to join us in the Icardo Center this year! Please call 661-654-BLUE (2583) or visit us at gorunners.com for ticket information.
Go `Runners,
Kenneth “Ziggy” Siegfried
