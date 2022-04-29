Griffith leads Condors in goals, points heading into final regular-season game

He’s winding up his ninth professional hockey campaign and Bakersfield forward Seth Griffith is playing better than ever.
That’s saying a lot as the 5-foot-9, 185-pound right wing has put together a very nice American Hockey League career while also getting 80 games at the NHL level.
Griffith leads the Condors in goals (29) and points (79) heading into Saturday's 6 p.m. final regular-season game at Mechanic’s Bank Arena against the Stockton Heat.
Both are career highs for Griffith, who was named an AHL Second Team All Star. Griffith was a First Team All Star in 2015-16 when he put up 77 points (24 goals) for the Providence Bruins.
“It’s nice, it’s great,” Griffith, 29, said of the honor. “Obviously with individual success the team success comes first. It’s a credit to everybody in that room that we’ve had a pretty successful year but that’s just the regular season. We have a job to do come playoffs here.”
Just who the Condors will see in the playoffs, or where those games will be played, will be decided Saturday.
An Abbottsford win against Manitoba (that game starts at noon PDT) means the Condors will be winging their way to Colorado. A point earned by Abbottsford (overtime or shootout loss) means the Condors will head to Abbotsford. An Abbottsford loss in regulation opens the door for the Condors as that, along with a Bakersfield win over Stockton, would give the Condors home ice against Abbotsford.
This is Griffith’s second season in Bakersfield after being lured here by General Manager Keith Gretzky.
Gretzky was head of scouting for Boston when the Bruins drafted Griffith in the fifth round of the 2012 NHL draft.
“I know Griff because I drafted Griff when I was in Boston a long time ago,” Gretzky said. “I’m friends with his agent and when his contract was up in Winnipeg he was a guy I targeted.”
Griffith was third on the Condors in assists (18) last season and was second in playoff scoring with seven points in six games. His 29 goals this season ties him for the most in Condors AHL history with Joe Gambardella.
“Just hard work on the off season and coming to work every day,” Griffith said of his point production. “I love coming to the rink every day. I love the group of guys and the coaching staff we have here. It’s fun coming to the rink every day and when you enjoy it as much as I did this year … everybody is going to have success when you’re having fun and enjoying life.”
Condors coach Colin Chaulk said that Griffith’s skill set makes him a dual threat on the ice.
“He sees the ice very well,” Chaulk said. “The difference of him being (just) a passer is he can finish and is a threat to shoot and score. He can be a one-shot guy.”
Chaulk added that a lot of factors have contributed to Griffith’s individual success.
“His linemates have done a good job, I think he likes it here, I think he knows that he’s important,” Chaulk said. “I think the coaches have helped him, I think he’s been open and wants to be coached and learn new things.
“A combination of enjoying Bakersfield, loving the people that are here — linemates and coaches working together — I think it’s shown that he’s been able to get some pretty good results.”
But Griffith’s impact on the team extends beyond the sheet of ice.
“Off the ice everyone loves him,” Chaulk said. “He makes everyone comfortable and confident. Those intangibles really make him an integral part of our team.
“Griff is someone who makes you feel good and maybe will crack a smile or have a one liner that keeps it light. I think that's what makes good teams go, that you have different people.”
Griffith also played one game for the Edmonton Oilers this year and recently signed a new two-year NHL deal with the parent club.
“Big time,” Gretzky said of getting Griffith for two more seasons. “It’s hard to find skill. We know what Griff can bring to the table. Being second team all star just shows that he can bring it. You have to have good players around him and we’re fortunate to have that.”
And Griffith feels fortunate to be playing for the Condors.
“It was great,” he said of being resigned. “The success we have and everything, my wife (Sarah) loves it out here. It’s a nice environment to be a part of.”
While Saturday’s game brings an end to the regular season, Griffith said there is much left to be done.
“I think we have a team that can make a push here in the playoffs,” he said.