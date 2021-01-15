On a career-high scoring night, Lexus Green hit plenty of big shots for the Cal State Bakersfield women’s basketball team Friday at the Icardo Center.
More often than not, when Green let it fly, it was nothing but net.
Ironically, perhaps her most important shot was also her most errant, one she banked in from beyond the 3-point arc, a desperation shot to beat the 30-second shot clock that helped slow a furious second-half rally by Hawaii late in the fourth quarter.
Less than a minute later, the Garces graduate hit another 3-pointer, this time a swish from the corner — her fifth 3 of the game — boosting CSUB to its first Big West Conference victory with a 64-57 victory. The two teams play again Saturday at 4 p.m.
“Honestly, it’s a great feeling,” said Green of getting the first Big West victory. “We wanted to get the last one at home, but we came up short. But it feels good to have all of our teammates back. It made a huge difference. So everybody just played hard wanting to get this one at home.”
The Roadrunners’ sophomore point guard finished with a CSUB-best 19 points on an efficient 7 of 10 shooting from the field, and also added six rebounds.
“I just try to be confident in my shot,” Green said. “We work on the shots that I take a lot. In practice we do a lot of post and perimeter stuff, so all of our guards when we shoot we have confidence taking those shots. So really I look at it like it’s practice.”
It was a tale of two halves, with the ’Runners building as much as a 20-point first half lead against a Rainbow Wahine squad that showed little life in the opening 20 minutes but caught fire late to pull within four points.
But each time Hawaii (1-2, 0-1) looked poised to take control of the game, CSUB (3-4, 1-2) had an answer.
“I’m glad that we got the win,” CSUB head coach Greg McCall said. “It’s definitely a really good feeling to get. Our first home win, first Big West win … you know we didn’t do it the way that we wanted to do it. If the game would have ended in the first half, I would have loved that, because that would have been the way I wanted to finish the game. We didn’t come out of the second half with that same energy; that same pop that we had in the first half.”
After the Rainbow Wahine opened the second half with a 16-6 run to cut a 17-point halftime deficit to seven points, the Roadrunners’ Miracle Saxon made a step back jumper to beat the shot clock. Her teammate Sophie Tougas followed with a 3-pointer and Vanessa Austin scored inside to build the CSUB lead back to 48-34 with 1:15 left in the third quarter.
Hawaii regrouped in the fourth quarter and pulled to within 52-45 on a 3-pointer by Jadynn Alexander, but the ‘Runners’ Jayden Eggleston countered with a jumper from the elbow — to beat the shot clock again — with 4:48 left in the game. Eggleston finished with six points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals.
That set the stage for Green’s late heroics, helping CSUB to its first home victory in four tries this season.
“It’s something that we work on all of the time in practice,” McCall said. “When we have a lead, we want to get the best shot, as well as milk the clock as much as possible. We feel like we have players that are able to hit big shots late in the shot clock. That’s why a lot of times we’ll run the clock down and then try to get the ball into certain people’s hands because they are able to create and make big shots.”
The Roadrunners looked sharp in the first half, capitalizing on a Hawaii team that had limited practice time in the last three weeks after being shut down as part of COVID-19 protocols.
Green had three 3-pointers in the first quarter, including a deep shot from well beyond the top of the key at the buzzer to give CSUB a 20-11 advantage.
“I just knew that I have a role to play coming into this year,” said Green, who averaged 4.3 points per game last season, but leads CSUB with a 13.2 scoring clip this year. “Last year I really tried to learn from our past guards and just listen to our coaches. But I know that I had a job to do. I just worked really hard in the off season and tried to do this for my team.”
Another Bakersfield product, Jasmin Dixon, made several key contributions, particularly in the second quarter. In her first game in nearly a month, the Independence graduate made two 3-pointers and scored eight points during a 3-minute stretch. She also finished with four steals, including one off a Hawaii inbounds pass that capped a 10-0 CSUB run to start the second quarter.
“It feels great,” said Dixon, who was cleared to play Thursday after being quarantined for 28 days after being exposed to COVID-19. “Being off I had a lot of time to think about how I played before and adjustments that I can make coming back into the game because I knew I was going to be out for a while. When I was watching them play … it was a feeling that I never felt before, it was almost like it was uncontrollable. I’ve been injured in the past, but this was a different kind of feeling. It just made me more appreciative and it made me not want to take this opportunity for granted.”
Following Dixon’s second 3 of the quarter, Green scored on a pull-up jumper to give the Roadrunners their largest lead, 32-12 with 5:16 left in the first half.
CSUB center Vanessa Austin also had a productive night, finishing with 10 points and six rebounds, and Saxon finished with eight points, four rebounds and two steals.
The Roadrunners also did an admirable job defending the Rainbow Wahine’s top two scorers, Daejah Phillips and Amy Atwell. The duo, who combined for just two points in the first half. Phillips scored her team’s final seven points when the game was already in hand, but showed much more energy in the second half.